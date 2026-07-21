Lil Wayne Cites 'Ancient Aliens' as All He Watches Besides Sports, Floats Extraterrestrial Theories

In fact, Wayne is entrenched enough to include aliens-focused programming in his viewing habits, citing Ancient Aliens as the only thing he watches aside from sports. Asked if he’d seen the 2025 documentary The Age of Disclosure, Weezy confirmed that he had.

From there, Dicky, a recent GOAT Talk guest alongside Blanco , chimed in to point out how impactful an indisputable and widely witnessed alien event would be to humanity at large. Wayne agreed, then dove into what he sees as the oft-limiting definition people tend to associate with potential aliens, ultimately leading to a mention of the conspiracy theories that have long surrounded a purported life form known as Jarod, or J-Rod.

“I love everything about Ancient Aliens,” he said. “But that [documentary], Age of Disclosure, that’s when they’re exposing everything that the government is watching.”

“We also have to understand what an alien is,” Wayne said. “None of us know. [I’m] saying that to say, we don't even know if they're from another planet. The only alien that we supposedly knew is the one from Roswell that lived, J -Rod.”

Elaborating further, Wayne, again citing the J-Rod legend, floated theories on why a potential extraterrestrial being might have large eyes and a smaller frame, citing differences in atmosphere and diet in their respective homeland.

“J -Rod said, ‘I’m not from another planet,’” Wayne said. “He said, ‘I’m from another time.’ He said that your world will end in a cataclysm, and some people will make it, a lot of people will, and they'll have to live within the planet, basically going like ants. And that civilization, that time, will last so long that we'll adapt to living there, and just like we adapt to everything else, we're gonna start adapting to being an insect.”

Einstein’s theory of relativity also got a mention, as did Wayne’s reluctance to utilize YouTube when digging into extraterrestrial matters. See the full conversation above.

Given all that’s transpired in recent years in the UAP space, including some choice remarks from ex-POTUS Barack Obama, Complex decided to hit up an expert on the topic back in May.