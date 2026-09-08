Ludmila Leiva
Joined November 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Casual Reminder: There's No Such Thing As Reverse Racism
Stop taking conversations about racism personally and start listening to valid points about systemic oppression.
Ludmila Leiva3501 days ago
Finding Community As a Closeted Queer Latina After Trump's Win
I'm closeted from my very religious family but finding the support I need after Trump's win in a surprising place: Facebook.
Ludmila Leiva3592 days ago