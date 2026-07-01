Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor posted shirtless boxing videos to Instagram on Monday (June 29), revealing the results of intense training and drawing reactions from followers and celebrities.

In the footage, Page wore red shorts and white sneakers while working through jabs and uppercuts with New York-based boxing coach Nolan Hanson.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol . He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport,” Elliot wrote on Instagram.

“Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am,” he added.