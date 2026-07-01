GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor's latest post arrives as he prepares for a new role.

Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Saira MacLeod/WWD via Getty Images

Elliot Page is turning heads after showing off his muscular physique.

The 39-year-old actor posted shirtless boxing videos to Instagram on Monday (June 29), revealing the results of intense training and drawing reactions from followers and celebrities.

In the footage, Page wore red shorts and white sneakers while working through jabs and uppercuts with New York-based boxing coach Nolan Hanson.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol . He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport,” Elliot wrote on Instagram.

“Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am,” he added.

The post quickly collected tons of comments, with actor Jerry O'Connell capturing the mood by writing, "I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED."

According to TMZ, a source close to Page says the boxing training began while he prepared for two consecutive film roles.

Page will appear as Sinon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, playing the Greek warrior connected to the Trojan horse story. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is set to open July 17.

The source also said Page's second project will feature him as transgender journalist and amateur boxer Thomas Page McBee in an adaptation of McBee's novel Man Alive: A True Story of Violence, Forgiveness and Becoming a Man.

Related Stories

Two images side by side: on the left, Lil' Cease in a black outfit and hat; on the right, The Notorious B.I.G. in a hat and coat.
Music

Lil' Cease Refutes Claims Notorious B.I.G. Had 'Gay' Lyrics: ‘You’re Not Slandering My N***a’

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. veteran was asked how he feels about critics calling Biggie's lyrics "suspect."

Alex Ocho28 days ago
Johnny Knoxville with short white hair and sunglasses holds a rainbow fan and flag, outdoors with trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Is Indeed 'Really Gay,' Per Johnny Knoxville: 'We're Thrilled by It'

'Jackass: Best and Last' is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen28 days ago
Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho33 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App