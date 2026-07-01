Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

Elliot Page is turning heads after showing off his muscular physique.
The 39-year-old actor posted shirtless boxing videos to Instagram on Monday (June 29), revealing the results of intense training and drawing reactions from followers and celebrities.
In the footage, Page wore red shorts and white sneakers while working through jabs and uppercuts with New York-based boxing coach Nolan Hanson.
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol . He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport,” Elliot wrote on Instagram.
“Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am,” he added.
The post quickly collected tons of comments, with actor Jerry O'Connell capturing the mood by writing, "I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED."
According to TMZ, a source close to Page says the boxing training began while he prepared for two consecutive film roles.
Page will appear as Sinon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, playing the Greek warrior connected to the Trojan horse story. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is set to open July 17.
The source also said Page's second project will feature him as transgender journalist and amateur boxer Thomas Page McBee in an adaptation of McBee's novel Man Alive: A True Story of Violence, Forgiveness and Becoming a Man.