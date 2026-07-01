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Karamo Brown Appears to Call New Partner Jussie Smollett 'My Forever Person'

The 'Queer Eye' star alluded to meeting his "equal" in Smollett, who's his longtime friend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Karamo Brown attends the 2026 Native Son Awards at Chelsea Piers on June 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jussie Smollett attends "Joe Turner's Come And Gone" opening night on April 25, 2026 in New York City.
John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Karamo Brown has seemingly confirmed that he and actor-singer Jussie Smollett are an item.

The Queer Eye culture expert ended Pride Month by opening up about his blossoming relationship with someone, who fans believe is Smollett, on the Tuesday (June 30) episode of podcast Reality With The King. Around the 45-minute mark, Brown shared his hope that the person he’s dating is his future husband and appeared to declare that the former Empire star is “the one.”

"I know it. I'm 100 percent sure. I could get emotional. I've met my equal,” Brown told host Carlos King around the 45-minute mark of the video below. “And it's powerful when you meet someone who you feel 100 percent safe with, [who] you feel 100 percent secure with, who you can just trust with your heart, because you know they are just a great human being, and they get everything. It's special. It's pretty amazing."

Brown added that he and his new partner are “deep in love” but aren’t fully public out of “protecting” their relationship.

"I do believe this is going to be my husband. I believe this is going to be my forever person. I feel it every single day," Brown explained.

While Brown and Smollett have been longtime friends, also on June 30, TMZ photographed the couple having lunch with Brown's mother, running errands, and hiking through Runyon Canyon.

Last month, Smollett ended a year-long engagement to actor Jabari Redd, whom he met while filming 2024 movie The Lost Holliday. Brown last dated photographer Carlos Medel, who he split from in 2025 after roughly 4 years together.

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