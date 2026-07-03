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M.I.A. Shares Previously Unreleased Song and Video “Babylon,” Which Is Being Auctioned as NFT
The artist previewed the song and its visual earlier this week; now it's up for auction along with 10 other tracks from her 2010 mixtape 'Vicki Leekz.'
U.S. Request to Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Rejected by U.K. Judge
The judge said Monday that Julian Assange's currently "precarious" mental health condition would be worsened by a move to the U.S prison system.
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Faces New Indictment From Department of Justice
The new indictment from the Justice Department has been widely criticized by a number of reporters including Robert Mackey and Glenn Greenwald.
Julian Assange's Lawyer Says Trump Offered Pardon in Exchange for Covering Up Russian Interference
Assange's team also said they have evidence.
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Will Not Agree to U.S. Extradition
Assange faces up to a five-year sentence related to his alleged assistance of whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
Pete Davidson and Michael Keaton Team up for 'SNL' Cold Open
Watch the spot-on spoof of MSNBC’s “Lockup.”
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Arrested in London
The WikiLeaks co-founder was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy after his asylum status was withdrawn.
Pamela Anderson Pleads for Kanye West to Help Julian Assange: ‘It Is Torture’
Anderson, who famously visited Assange in his Ecuadorian embassy refuge in London, is asking 'Ye to help drum up support for the Wikileaks founder.
Bill Maher Savagely Ridicules Donald Trump Jr. Over His Divorce
Maher delivers some ether to Donald Trump Jr. and his soon to be ex-wife, Vanessa.
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Twitter Account Disappears
The @JulianAssange handle has since returned, but with a dramatically diminished follower count and suspicious activity.
Senators Call for Bipartisan Investigation of Russia's Election Interference, Which Trump Denies
Senators call for a bipartisan investigation into Russia's election interference, while Trump still dismisses the hacks.
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Faces Swedish Prosecutor Over Rape Allegations
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is finally facing prosecutors over the rape allegations leveraged against him more than six years ago in Sweden.
Ecuador Cut Off Julian Assange's Internet Connection, Claims WikiLeaks (UPDATE)
WikiLeaks tweeted that a 'state party' has cut off Julian Assange's internet connection.
Julian Assange Promised "October Surprise" During WikiLeaks Stream, Then Totally Failed to Deliver
The "October surprise" for WikiLeaks 10th anniversary was Julian Assange trolling the world—and Twitter got a kick out of it.
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Jokes That Team Is "Working On" Hacking Donald Trump's Tax Returns
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange jokes that the organization is "working on" hacking Donald Trump's tax returns.
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Is Launching a High-End Fashion Line
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announces he will launch a line of high-end apparel and accessories.
Notes From Julian Assange's "WikiLeaks" Party Last Night
To celebrate his new book WikiLeaks, Julian Assange made a rare appearance in New York via video confernece.
SXSW Interactive 2014: Figuring Out the Truth with Julian Assange
The WikiLeaks founder delivers a harsh critique of the United States.