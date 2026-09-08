Arianna Friedman Portrait

Arianna Friedman

Joined July 2014 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Anticipated Movies of 2014

Get thee to Fandango and start buying in advance.

Arianna Friedman4642 days ago
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Everything We Learned About Dating From 90's TV Shows

Warning: hairstyles may be misleadingly acceptable. Do not be fooled.

Arianna Friedman4645 days ago
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The Worst TV Shows of 2013

That whole "Golden Age of television" thing? These shows don't apply.

Arianna Friedman4653 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2013

Who said television's "Golden Age" is over?

Arianna Friedman4665 days ago

Everything You Need to Know About "Doctor Who"

Oh, you're gonna watch 798 episodes before the 50th anniversary?

Arianna Friedman4681 days ago
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15 Things You Attempted Because '90s TV Shows Made It Look Easy

And you thought you could pull off those frosted tips.

Arianna Friedman4687 days ago
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22 "Elf" GIFs to Get You Through Every Family Disaster You Will Experience This Holiday Season

It's going to be a bumpy ride. Take a Buddy for extra support. And some eggnog.

Arianna Friedman4697 days ago
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Cancellation Watch: No Amount of Sexiness Can Save "Betrayal"

With <em>Back in the Game</em> officially canceled, the fall line-up is getting slimmer by the minute.

Arianna Friedman4700 days ago
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Celebrity Halloween Costumes on Instagram That Don't Suck

We wish we were invited, too.

Arianna Friedman4703 days ago
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Cancellation Watch: It's Either the Bunny Rabbit or the Single Dad

<em>Dads</em> gets a full season as NBC's <em>Dracula</em> joins the fray.

Arianna Friedman4707 days ago
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GIFs of People Doing Good Deeds Gone Horribly Wrong

Kill 'em with kindness! Literally.

Arianna Friedman4709 days ago
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Meet Your New Favorite Adele: Everything You Need to Know About the Stars of "Blue Is the Warmest Color"

The most talked about foreign film of the year should be on your must-see list this weekend.

Arianna Friedman4712 days ago
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Cancellation Watch: It's Looking like "Sean Saves the World" Will Be Next

And in other news, Robin Williams is hanging on.

Arianna Friedman4714 days ago
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The Fastest Cancellations in Television History

You blinked and missed these ill-fated shows.

Arianna Friedman4715 days ago
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Tom Haverford's New Dictionary of American English

Throw out everything you learned in school.

Arianna Friedman4718 days ago
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Everything You Need to Know About the Cast of "American Horror Story: Coven"

Because you can't get enough Jessica Lange.

Arianna Friedman4726 days ago
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The Most Bizarre Facts About Julian Assange That We Hope Make It Into "The Fifth Estate"

The upcoming thriller fictionalizes the story of the Australian activist who started WikiLeaks.

Arianna Friedman4727 days ago

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