Arianna Friedman
Latest Stories
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2014
Get thee to Fandango and start buying in advance.
Everything We Learned About Dating From 90's TV Shows
Warning: hairstyles may be misleadingly acceptable. Do not be fooled.
The Worst TV Shows of 2013
That whole "Golden Age of television" thing? These shows don't apply.
Everything You Need to Know About "Doctor Who"
Oh, you're gonna watch 798 episodes before the 50th anniversary?
15 Things You Attempted Because '90s TV Shows Made It Look Easy
And you thought you could pull off those frosted tips.
22 "Elf" GIFs to Get You Through Every Family Disaster You Will Experience This Holiday Season
It's going to be a bumpy ride. Take a Buddy for extra support. And some eggnog.
Cancellation Watch: No Amount of Sexiness Can Save "Betrayal"
With <em>Back in the Game</em> officially canceled, the fall line-up is getting slimmer by the minute.
Celebrity Halloween Costumes on Instagram That Don't Suck
We wish we were invited, too.
Cancellation Watch: It's Either the Bunny Rabbit or the Single Dad
<em>Dads</em> gets a full season as NBC's <em>Dracula</em> joins the fray.
GIFs of People Doing Good Deeds Gone Horribly Wrong
Kill 'em with kindness! Literally.
Meet Your New Favorite Adele: Everything You Need to Know About the Stars of "Blue Is the Warmest Color"
The most talked about foreign film of the year should be on your must-see list this weekend.
Cancellation Watch: It's Looking like "Sean Saves the World" Will Be Next
And in other news, Robin Williams is hanging on.
The Fastest Cancellations in Television History
You blinked and missed these ill-fated shows.
Tom Haverford's New Dictionary of American English
Throw out everything you learned in school.
10 People Who Have Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Who Are Less Deserving Than Kim Kardashian
Kanye wants the best for his girl.
Everything You Need to Know About the Cast of "American Horror Story: Coven"
Because you can't get enough Jessica Lange.
The Most Bizarre Facts About Julian Assange That We Hope Make It Into "The Fifth Estate"
The upcoming thriller fictionalizes the story of the Australian activist who started WikiLeaks.