Lauretta Charlton
Latest Stories
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
Rum Diary 2015: Communing With the Ghost of Sailor Jerry on His Birthday
We took a trip to Hawaii in the dead of winter to see the islands' seamier side.
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time
These are the best scenes in recent years that lit up home screens across the country.
Jessica Drake Explains How to Incorporate "50 Shades of Grey" Into Your Own Sex Life
If you want to learn the tricks of the trade, talk to a pro.
Mona Scott-Young Has Created a TV Empire by Keeping Things Real, and She's Not About to Start Faking It Now
The creator of "Love and Hip-Hop" invites us to her office to see how the reality TV magic is made.
10 Rap Lyrics That Deserve Trademarks
Taylor Swift is trademarking lyrics from her "1989" album, so why can't rappers do the same with these?
Every Olivia Pope Sex Scene in "Scandal," Ranked
We mined the first three and a half seasons to find our favorite gladiator's finest sexual hour.
Let's Talk About (A Lot of Weird) Sex: An Interview With "Vagina Power" Pioneer Alexyss K. Tylor
Alexyss K. Tylor's radical approach to sex education is as entertaining as it is frightening. She is best known for a popular YouTube clip from her now-defunct.
Grocery Shopping in New York Right Now Is the Closest You'll Get to Living in a Zombie Apocalypse
Ham sandwiches are very popular during blizzards.
25 Indie Movies You Will Want to See This Year
All the small films that deserve big attention.
Obama's Biggest 2015 State of the Union Burn: You
The president has left the building, and abandoned his base.
The Awards That Should've Been Given Out at the 2015 Golden Globes
To recap the 2015 Golden Globes, we're giving out a few more special awards.
10 Signs That the NYPD Slowdown Has Gone Too Far
The worst-case scenarios of the NYPD slowdown.
Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?
See it or skip it? Complex gives you the inside info on Agent Carter, The Challenge, Girls, and more.
2014 Was a Horrible Year, But Not as Bad as You Think
It was a bad year.
Year of the Fuccbois: The Biggest Fails of 2014
We need to do better in 2015.
Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?
See it or skip it? This is what's worth watching on TV this week.