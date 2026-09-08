Lauretta Charlton Portrait

Lauretta Charlton

Joined July 2014 | 150 posts
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Lauretta Charlton3838 days ago
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Rum Diary 2015: Communing With the Ghost of Sailor Jerry on His Birthday

We took a trip to Hawaii in the dead of winter to see the islands' seamier side.

Lauretta Charlton4201 days ago
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The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time

These are the best scenes in recent years that lit up home screens across the country.

Lauretta Charlton4233 days ago
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Jessica Drake Explains How to Incorporate "50 Shades of Grey" Into Your Own Sex Life

If you want to learn the tricks of the trade, talk to a pro.

Lauretta Charlton4235 days ago
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Mona Scott-Young Has Created a TV Empire by Keeping Things Real, and She's Not About to Start Faking It Now

The creator of "Love and Hip-Hop" invites us to her office to see how the reality TV magic is made.

Lauretta Charlton4245 days ago
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10 Rap Lyrics That Deserve Trademarks

Taylor Swift is trademarking lyrics from her "1989" album, so why can't rappers do the same with these?

Lauretta Charlton4249 days ago

Every Olivia Pope Sex Scene in "Scandal," Ranked

We mined the first three and a half seasons to find our favorite gladiator's finest sexual hour.

Lauretta Charlton4250 days ago
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Let's Talk About (A Lot of Weird) Sex: An Interview With "Vagina Power" Pioneer Alexyss K. Tylor

Alexyss K. Tylor's radical approach to sex education is as entertaining as it is frightening. She is best known for a popular YouTube clip from her now-defunct.

Lauretta Charlton4251 days ago
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Grocery Shopping in New York Right Now Is the Closest You'll Get to Living in a Zombie Apocalypse

Ham sandwiches are very popular during blizzards.

Lauretta Charlton4252 days ago
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25 Indie Movies You Will Want to See This Year

All the small films that deserve big attention.

Lauretta Charlton4252 days ago
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Obama's Biggest 2015 State of the Union Burn: You

The president has left the building, and abandoned his base.

Lauretta Charlton4257 days ago
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The Awards That Should've Been Given Out at the 2015 Golden Globes

To recap the 2015 Golden Globes, we're giving out a few more special awards.

Lauretta Charlton4266 days ago
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10 Signs That the NYPD Slowdown Has Gone Too Far

The worst-case scenarios of the NYPD slowdown.

Lauretta Charlton4270 days ago
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Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?

See it or skip it? Complex gives you the inside info on Agent Carter, The Challenge, Girls, and more.

Lauretta Charlton4273 days ago
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The Year in Racism

A look back at American race relations in 2014.

Lauretta Charlton4278 days ago
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2014 Was a Horrible Year, But Not as Bad as You Think

It was a bad year.

Lauretta Charlton4279 days ago

Year of the Fuccbois: The Biggest Fails of 2014

We need to do better in 2015.

Lauretta Charlton4280 days ago
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Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?

See it or skip it? This is what's worth watching on TV this week.

Lauretta Charlton4287 days ago

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