Jordan Peele

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Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele at the Animation Is Film Festival, smiling on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

Akilah Hughes Seemingly Says This Is Why Key & Peele No Longer Work Together, But Sources Dispute It

When sharing her story, Hughes appeared to nod to Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning ‘Get Out,' which the filmmaker previously described as a “documentary.”

Jade Gomez73 days ago
Marlon Wayans Scorches 'Demon Slayer' for Beating 'Him' at the Box Office 'Fk Anime'
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Blasts ‘Demon Slayer’ After It Beats 'Him' at Box Office: 'F**k Anime'

The comedian wasn’t thrilled that anime fans helped ‘Demon Slayer’ crush his new movie at the box office.

Bernadette Giacomazzo285 days ago
Jordan Peele's 'HIM' With Marlon Wayans Debuts at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele’s ‘HIM’ With Marlon Wayans Opens to Harsh Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

The acclaimed producer’s latest horror flick debuts at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo302 days ago
Marlon Wayans in a white athletic shirt speaks intensely to another person in a dimly lit indoor setting.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox Star in Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced 'HIM'

Tyriq is following up his turn in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with a Peele-produced project.

Trace William Cowen345 days ago
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele smiling at the Toronto International Film Festival, standing against a branded backdrop.
Pop Culture

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele Have 'Good' Friendship Despite Being Busy

"Whenever we have an opportunity to see each other, we do."

Trey Alston545 days ago
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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2036 -- Pictured: Actor & filmmaker Jordan Peele during an interview on Thursday, October 10, 2024
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Counts 'Saw,' 'Psycho,' and 'The Exorcist' Among His Top Six Horror Films

On 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,' Peele selected his top six horror films, including his directorial debut, 'Get Out.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams643 days ago
Barack Obama hugs on a stage, while people around them look on and smile
Life

Obama Hilariously Recreates Classic 'Key & Peele' Moment When Greeting Team USA Basketball Players

The classic 'Key &amp; Peele' sketch, which has never fully left the pop culture lexicon, is back front and center thanks to the former POTUS.

Trace William Cowen737 days ago
Person in a dark suit posing against a floral background with 'Golden Globes' text
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Again Says His Mom Is the Reason He Never Got Married: 'Never Wanted My Mother to Feel Second'

The actor-comedian, who has two sons, will possibly be a lifelong bachelor due to wanting to please his late mother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams802 days ago
dev patel in monkey man
Pop Culture

Dev Patel Stars in Trailer for Directing Debut 'Monkey Man,' Produced by Jordan Peele

The three-minute trailer is soundtracked by Jay-Z's "Beware" verse.

Trace William Cowen904 days ago
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Slams Katt Williams’ ‘Toxic’ Criticism of Black Male Comedians Wearing Dresses: ‘I Wore a Dress’

Katt Williams' industry-shaking Club Shay Shay interview has had every comedian responding.

Jaelani Turner-Williams907 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans to Star in Jordan Peele-Produced Psychological Horror Film 'GOAT'

The psychological horror movie comes from Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

Jaelani Turner-Williams913 days ago
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Teases Fourth Film, Says it ‘Could Be My Favorite Movie if I Make It Right’

Peele's next film will follow his 2022 sci-fi thriller flick 'Nope.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams927 days ago
kid cudi and daniel kaluuya are pictured
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Says He Was Initially ‘So Salty’ About Losing ‘Get Out’ Role to Daniel Kaluuya

While Cudi believes Kaluuya was "the best choice" for the part, he was confident in his own audition too.

Trace William Cowen1040 days ago
Swarm event with Donald Glover on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Upcoming Malia Obama Short Film, How Jordan Peele Helped Secure Liam Neeson for ‘Atlanta’ Cameo

Donald Glover details his new endeavor, a production company and art-enabling infrastructure known as Gilga that's set to release a Malia Obama short.

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
Jordan Peele is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Follow-Up Gets a 2024 Release Date From Universal

It's currently unclear if the untitled film will have anything to do with the larger 'Nope' universe. Interestingly, it's been given a mid-holidays rollout.

Trace William Cowen1215 days ago
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Jordan Peele is pictured speaking on Late Night
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele on ‘Very Creepily’ Buying Corey Feldman’s Prosthetic ‘Stand By Me’ Ear

Jordan Peele and Corey Feldman have recently struck up a "new friendship," according to the 'Nope' writer and director. Peele is "very proud of this."

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago

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