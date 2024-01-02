Jordan Peele Teases Fourth Film, Says it ‘Could Be My Favorite Movie if I Make It Right’

Jordan Peele is raising anticipation for his fourth directorial effort.

The film's theatrical debut was previously scheduled for Christmas Day 2024, two years after Peele's sci-fi thriller Nope, but has been pulled from the calendar. Although Peele has kept the plot mum, much like he did for Get Out, Us and Nope before they were released, he teased on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend that the project could be his "favorite movie."

Peele shared that the movie was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes and may begin filming later this year, subliminally giving fans a heads-up that the release date could be pushed back.

“This has been…obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be,” Peele told O'Brien.

While avoiding key details about his next film, the 44-year-old teased that it could be his best work yet. “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right," he said.