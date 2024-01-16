Marlon Wayans to Star in Jordan Peele-Produced Psychological Horror Film 'GOAT'

Marlon Wayans is brushing off his acting chops for an upcoming Jordan Peele-produced flick.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-comedian has signed on to lead the Justin Tipping-directed psychological horror and sports film GOAT, from Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. Per THR, GOAT "centers on an up-and-coming young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star," the latter who will be played by Wayans, 51.

Although Wayans has continued in comedy, releasing his third HBO Max special last year, he's maintained strong acting ties since the 1990s, having starred in films like Requiem for a Dream, which was arguably his most serious role at the time, as he played substance abuser Tyrone C. Love.

He also appeared in the Sofia Coppola-directed On the Rocks, the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and the 2023 biographical sports drama Air. In 2022, Wayans also surprised Bel-Air fans as Lou, Will Smith's father in the Peacock series.

Aside from GOAT, Peele teased that his fourth directorial effort could be his "favorite movie" on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right," he told O'Brien.