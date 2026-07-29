Jon Jones Says Lewis Hamilton Called Him a 'Coward,' Blocked Him Over Pig Hunt

Former UFC champion Jon Jones says his ties with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton came to an abrupt end after the British racing star criticized a hunting trip Jones took with military members.

Speaking in a recent interview with Russian MMA series ALF Global, Jones recalled a 2021 outing in which he joined a group of Army Rangers on a helicopter hog hunt, saying the experience ultimately led Hamilton to cut off contact with him.

According to Jones, he successfully shot a wild pig from the helicopter using an AR-15 and was proud that the animal was later donated to an underprivileged family.

However, after footage of the hunt surfaced online, Jones said Hamilton reached out privately with a lengthy message condemning what he had seen.

"[Lewis] wrote me a long message. Saying that I was a coward and that I was better than that," Jones said. "Said that the traditional way of killing an animal should be with a spear or with a bow and an arrow."