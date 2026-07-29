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Jon Jones Says Lewis Hamilton Called Him a 'Coward,' Blocked Him Over Pig Hunt

The UFC champion shared the full contents of Hamilton's DM five years after the hunting video sparked an online firestorm.

(L) Jon Jones wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit with chains. (R) Lewis Hamilton in a red Ferrari cap and shirt.
Images via Taylor Hill/WireImage and Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former UFC champion Jon Jones says his ties with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton came to an abrupt end after the British racing star criticized a hunting trip Jones took with military members.

Speaking in a recent interview with Russian MMA series ALF Global, Jones recalled a 2021 outing in which he joined a group of Army Rangers on a helicopter hog hunt, saying the experience ultimately led Hamilton to cut off contact with him.

According to Jones, he successfully shot a wild pig from the helicopter using an AR-15 and was proud that the animal was later donated to an underprivileged family.

However, after footage of the hunt surfaced online, Jones said Hamilton reached out privately with a lengthy message condemning what he had seen.

"[Lewis] wrote me a long message. Saying that I was a coward and that I was better than that," Jones said. "Said that the traditional way of killing an animal should be with a spear or with a bow and an arrow."

Jones said Hamilton also suggested the animal should have had a chance to defend itself.

"That only a coward can shoot an animal from a helicopter, and to give the animal the chance to fight me back at least," Jones recalled.

The former two-division UFC champion said the disagreement effectively ended their friendship.

"He unfollowed me, blocked me, and it sucked because I was his fan!" Jones said. "Lewis, if you're listening, I'm sorry, man. I'm sorry."

The clash reflects the stark contrast between the two athletes' personal beliefs. Jones has frequently shared his passion for hunting and firearms on social media, while Hamilton, a longtime vegan, has repeatedly spoken out against animal cruelty and the environmental impact of the meat and dairy industries.

Despite the falling out, Jones suggested there are no lingering hard feelings on his end, and he has shown a willingness to repair fractured relationships in the past. Most recently, he and UFC CEO Dana White publicly reconciled following a period of tension, with Jones describing White as a "homie for life."

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