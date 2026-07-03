Exclusive Trailer: John Boyega Talks Playing the Powerful Role as Marine Veteran Brian Easley in ‘Breaking'
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Check out Breaking’s trailer and our conversation with John Boyega about the film, his role, working with Michael K. Williams, and choosing impactful movies.Karla Rodriguez
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Here’s What Went Down At The Create Next Film Project Premiere With Converse & John Boyega
Create Next Film Project Premiere Recap f/ John Boyega & ConverseCreate Next Film Project Premiere Recap f/ John Boyega & ConverseCreate Next Film Project PremiJude Yawson
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“We Can Conquer The World”: John Boyega On Mentoring The Next Gen Of Black Filmmakers With Converse
Complex caught up with John Boyega, the A-list Hollywood actor from SE London, at a mentoring session held as part of the ‘Create Next Film Project’ he is...Jude Yawson
Actor John Boyega and H&M collaborate to release Edition by John Boyega, a sustainable menswear collection. Items include outerwear and more.Jeanette Settembre