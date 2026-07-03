John Boyega

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

John Boyega and Tae Heckard May Have Secretly Tied the Knot
Pop Culture

Did John Boyega Secretly Marry Tae Heckard? Fans Think They Have the Answer

From matching rings to a viral fan encounter, here’s why the internet is convinced John Boyega and Tae Heckard quietly got married.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Actor John Boyega speaks onstage during "An Hour with the Stars of Star Wars" panel at day 3 of 2025 Dragon Con at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

John Boyega Says He's Spoken to Lucasfilm Head Dave Filoni About Reprising 'Star Wars' Role

Boyega called out the mistreatment of Black 'Star Wars' characters in 2020.

Jaelani Turner-Williams115 days ago
John Boyega Star Wars
Pop Culture

John Boyega Was Down to His Last £45 When J.J. Abrams Told Him He Landed 'Star Wars' Role

The actor would go on to appear in three 'Star Wars' films from 2015 to 2019.

tara mahadevan459 days ago
Damson Idris
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Addresses Fan Claiming He Passed on 'Black Panther' Role

The actor's response also suggested he passed on an Eddie Murphy biopic, too.

Trey Alston546 days ago
Pop Culture

John Boyega to Lead ‘The Book of Eli’ Prequel Series

Boyega will play a younger version of Eli, originated by Denzel Washington in the 2010 post-apocalyptic film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams907 days ago
Advertisement
Style

See What Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More Wore for Halloween 2023

Check out a roundup of this year's celebrity costumes, including Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian and North West as Kanye's 'Graduation' bear mascot.

tara mahadevan991 days ago
converse city tees navinder nagla lead
Style

Converse Enlists UK Graffiti Artist Navinder Nagla For Latest ‘City Tees’ Initiative

For its latest partnership, Converse has teamed up with Northamptonshire-born graffiti artist and stylist Navinder Nagla to tag up a new series of City Tees.

Sanj Patel1159 days ago
A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1277 days ago
John Boyega for Marvel news story
Pop Culture

John Boyega Explains Why He's Not Interested in Doing a Marvel Movie

In a new interview with 'Men's Health,' John Boyega detailed why he doesn't see himself taking part in any Marvel offerings in the near future.

Jordan Rose1444 days ago
conversejohnboyegafilminitiaitve
Pop Culture

John Boyega Joins Forces With Converse To Inspire The Next Generation Of Black British Filmmakers

Converse and silver-screen star John Boyega have linked up for the Create Next Film Project—a new initiative that aims to nurture a new wave of rising Black...

Jacob Davey1733 days ago
Advertisement
John Boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Wants Regé-Jean Page or Jonathan Majors to Play Superman in Reboot

John Boyega supports 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page and 'Lovecraft Country's' Jonathan Majors as candidates for the forthcoming 'Superman' reboot.

Brad Callas1855 days ago
John Boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Applauds Marvel for ‘Elevation’ of Diverse Characters

John Boyega appeared on NPR’s 'Fresh Air' this week and gave credit to Marvel Studios for elevating Black characters like Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

Brad Callas1883 days ago
Attack The Block
Pop Culture

'Attack The Block' Sequel Will See John Boyega Return

The 2011 sci-fi cult classic was a surprise hit, scooping the Audience Award at both SXSW and Los Angeles film festivals—and its stock has only risen since.

James Keith1887 days ago
John Boyega Small Axe
Pop Culture

Director Steve McQueen’s New Collection of Films Premieres on Prime Video

Academy Award Winner Steve McQueen creates a collection of five powerful films that explore discrimination and racism among West Indian immigrants in England.

Anslem Rocque2065 days ago
jb
Pop Culture

John Boyega Reflects on His Father Being Stopped by Police on Way Home From Church

Boyega's father, a minister, was stopped by police when the 'Small Axe' star was a child. In a new interview, he reflects on this and much more.

Trace William Cowen2076 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App