Jeanette Settembre
Joined October 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Cardi B Is Closing Deals and Staying Above Online Negativity—Thanks to Her Fans
Cardi B does an interview about how she's dealing with online negativity, as well as her business ventures, including Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream.
Jeanette Settembre1673 days ago
Actor John Boyega Is a Force in Fashion With His H&M Collection
Actor John Boyega and H&M collaborate to release Edition by John Boyega, a sustainable menswear collection. Items include outerwear and more.
Jeanette Settembre1785 days ago