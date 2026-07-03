Jeymes Samuel

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(L-R) Jeymes Samuel, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Music

Jeymes Samuel Declares Jay-Z and Beyoncé's House 'Best Lunch' Spot in LA

The film director and musician admitted that he will stop by their home under the guise of a business trip, but in reality, he simply wants to eat at his "favorite restaurant ever."

Jose Martinez112 days ago
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield on Why 2Pac Is One of His Favorite Rappers Ever

Stanfield couldn't keep his mind off the 'All Eyez On Me' artist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams905 days ago
Music

Jay-Z Raps About a Relationship Rift and 'The Week You Ran Back to Your Mama House' on "I Want You Forever"

The D'Angelo collaboration appears on the soundtrack for Jeymes Samuel's new comedy-drama 'The Book of Clarence.'

Joe Price917 days ago
Music

Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, D'Angelo, and More Appear on New ‘The Book of Clarence’ Soundtrack Album

Hov also co-produced the feature film directed by Jeymes Samuel and starring LaKeith Stanfield.

Joshua Espinoza917 days ago
Music

First Track From Jay-Z Co-Produced 'The Book Of Clarence’ Film Drops: Stream “Hallelujah Heaven” f/ Lil Wayne & More

'The Book of Clarence'—the next movie from 'The Harder They Fall' writer/director Jeymes Samuel—is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 12.

Mark Elibert961 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay-Z Reactivates Instagram to Share Trailer for LaKeith Stanfield-Starring Biblical Epic 'The Book of Clarence'

The new film from 'The Harder They Fall' director Jeymes Samuel is produced by Hov and will feature new music from the rap mogul.

Brad Callas1052 days ago
Kid Cudi making a Netflix movie
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi to Direct and Star in Netflix's ‘Teddy’ Co-Produced by Jay-Z

In an announcement shared with fans on Tuesday, the 'X' actor said the story of the film can be traced back to his "Pursuit of Happiness" track.

Trace William Cowen1578 days ago
Jay Z and Jeymes Samuel are pictured on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Jay-Z and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel Team Again for Netflix Adaptation of ‘Irredeemable’ Comics

Back in 2020, 'Irredeemable' and 'Incorruptible' publishers Boom! Studios announced the inking of a first-look deal with the streaming platform.

Trace William Cowen1582 days ago
The Harder They Fall (via Netflix)
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba-Led Western 'The Harder They Fall' Hits Netflix

The soundtrack, compiled by Jay Z and writer/director Jeymes Samuel, is just as stacked, with tracks from Barrington Levy, Kid Cudi, Fela Kuti and Jay himself.

James Keith1717 days ago

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