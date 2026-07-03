Jey Uso

Jey Uso is a professional wrestler signed to WWE and a key member of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. He debuted on the main roster in 2010 with his twin brother Jimmy Uso as The Usos, a tag team recognized for their explosive in-ring style and storytelling rooted in Samoan culture. Jey’s defining moment arrived during his 2020 feud with Roman Reigns, where he demonstrated his skill in emotionally intense singles matches that drew heavily on his heritage and personal resilience. Fans return to Jey Uso’s storylines because of his authentic portrayal of family loyalty and cultural pride, which WWE integrates deeply into his character. His promos often reflect real-life tensions within the Anoa’i family, creating a unique emotional layer that resonates with audiences. This connection, combined with his ability to excel both in tag team bouts and solo performances, solidifies Jey as a standout figure in WWE’s narrative landscape.

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Latest Stories

Jey Uso looks on during Monday Night RAW at Inalpi Arena on June 1, 2026 in Torino di Sangro, Italy.
Sports

Jey Uso Seemingly Addresses Divorce Filing in Now-Deleted Instagram Story: ‘I’m a Grown Ass Man’

The WWE superstar addressed the split in a since-deleted Instagram Story post after Takecia Fatu filed for divorce after 12 years.

Jose Martinez9 days ago
(L) Jey Uso in ring during Monday Night RAW at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Cam'ron attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pop Culture

WWE Wrestler Jey Uso Attacks Cam'ron During 'It Is What It Is' Episode

Following the incident, Cam'ron indicated he'll be attending 'WrestleMania 42.'

Joe Price93 days ago
CM Punk Suffers Devastating Injury after WWE Raw Match
Sports

CM Punk Appears to Suffer Devastating Injury After WWE Raw Match

Footage from the post-show revealed the controversial star getting help from Jey Uso backstage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago

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