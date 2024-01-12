Jay-Z Raps About a Relationship Rift and 'The Week You Ran Back to Your Mama House' on "I Want You Forever"

Jay-Z has opened up about some of his relationship troubles with the new D'Angelo collaboration "I Want You Forever."

The track appears on the soundtrack to Jeymes Samuel's new comedy-drama The Book of Clarence, which he also composed the music for, with D'Angelo providing the soulful bookends to a deeply personal verse from Hov. “Life don’t taste the same without you/Tears in my champagne ‘bout you/Quit playing girl, you know I’m crazy ‘bout you," he raps on the verse, assumedly rapping about his relationship with Beyoncé. "You know that week you ran back to your mama house, ask my friend, they can vouch/Slept on the couch ‘cause the bed ain’t a bed without you.”

He closes the verse indicating that he's a changed man after wronging his partner. "Love you for my life, and I put that on my dead/Put that on my daddy's new porch, cigarettes/He blew cancer rings, I got toxic traits/Look who coaxed the ghost out my body, got me straight/I don’t want no smoke, baby girl you fire/Can’t end up like my folks, nah," he raps, as D'Angelo takes over again.