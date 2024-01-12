It’s an eventful week for Jay-Z.

Just days after winning a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy, the hip-hop mogul unleashed a new track called “I Want You Forever” along with R&B icon D’Angelo and filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall). The song is part of The Book of Clarence's soundtrack, which boasts contributions by everyone from Doja Cat and Lil Wayne to Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Kid Cudi, and Shabba Ranks. The album’s Jan. 12 drop coincides with the film’s U.S. theatrical release.

Samuel, who directed and wrote The Book of Clarence, spoke about “I Want You Forever” during a live conversation with Elliot Wilson and Hov. The filmmaker described the soundtrack as “so deep” and revealed Jay’s cut was nearly 10 minutes long.

“We got D’Angelo and Jay-Z on the same track,” he said during the recent conversation. “Like, nine minutes, 33 seconds of absolute soulful, Biblical bliss.”