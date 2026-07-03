Jesse Eisenberg

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Jesse Eisenberg Says He Was 'Letting Down America' by Not Reprising Mark Zuckerberg Role in 'The Social Network 2'
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Reveals Why He Really Walked Away From 'The Social Reckoning'

Inside the three-day push from Aaron Sorkin before Jesse Eisenberg walked away from Mark Zuckerberg and ‘The Social Reckoning.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Turned Down 'Social Reckoning' Over Mark Zuckerberg 'Problems'

Aaron Sorkin has revealed that he spent three days pitching Eisenberg on the sequel before Jeremy Strong swooped in.

Trey Alston35 days ago
Jesse Eisenberg.
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Says He's 'So Excited' to Donate His Kidney to a Stranger

The actor revealed that his altruistic donation is happening in December.

tara mahadevan260 days ago
Split image. Left: Jesse Eisenberg in a red cap and black sweater. Right: Mark Zuckerberg in a black coat and tie.
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Wants to Distance Himself From Mark Zuckerberg Due to ‘Problematic’ Meta Policies

Last month, Zuckerberg announced plans to end Meta's third party fact-checking policy on Facebook and Instagram in the U.S.

Alex Ocho528 days ago
zombz
Pop Culture

'Zombieland: Double Tap' Early Reactions Tease a Worthy Sequel

Let's not wait another decade for the third one.

Trace William Cowen2471 days ago
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Rosario Dawson
Pop Culture

Rosario Dawson Joins 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

The film will hit theaters on October 11, 2019.

Joe Price2726 days ago
Eisenberg and Sorkin
Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin Thinks It's Time for 'The Social Network' Sequel

The Oscar-winning writer says producer Scott Rudin is also eager for a part two.

Joshua Espinoza2743 days ago
sequel
Pop Culture

'Zombieland 2' Is Happening With Original Cast Set to Return

The characters of "Zombieland" will be coming back to the big screen as it was confirmed a sequel to the 2009 film is on the way with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are set to return.

Victoria L. Johnson2924 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Pretty Much Confirmed His Lex Luthor Will Return in 'Justice League'

Jesse Eisenberg tells Comic Con crowd that his intense version of Lex Luthor will be back for DC's 'Justice League.'

Christopher Spata3701 days ago
Pop Culture

First Trailer for Woody Allen's 'Cafe Society' Has Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell

Woody Allen's "Cafe Society" has a lot of star power channeling old-school Hollywood.

Christopher Spata3739 days ago
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Pop Culture

Looks like We're Getting a Sequel to Zombieland

After years of rumours (and an ill-advised Amazon TV series) a sequel for the cult survival-horror comedy, Zombieland, is finally happening.

Jerry Gadiano3743 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Has No Plans To Ever Watch 'Batman v Superman'

Unlike most other people who go to the movies, Jesse Eisenberg has not seen "Batman v Superman" and doesn't plan to.

Christopher Spata3743 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zack Snyder Explains Which Batman Cardinal Rule He Broke in 'Batman v Superman'

Snyder broke one very important rule for 'Batman v Superman'.

onechordtoanother3765 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: Jesse Eisenberg Smokes Spies and Jays in 'American Ultra'

'American Ultra' features Jesse Eisenberg as an average small-town stoner who finds out that he’s actually a highly-trained government sleeper agent.

Bill Savage3988 days ago
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