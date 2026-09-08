onechordtoanother Portrait

onechordtoanother

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined March 2015 | 49 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Posts Unaired Prince Episode Script Written by Conan O'Brien

Though it's not the full script, Lisa won tickets to see Prince.

onechordtoanother3799 days ago
Not Available Lead

Veteran With PTSD Sentenced for DUI Is Joined by Compassionate Judge Who Stayed With Him Overnight

Sergeant Serna was joined by Gulf War veteran Judge Olivera for the night.

onechordtoanother3799 days ago

Beyoncé Fans Are Accusing Kim Kardashian of Shading Her 'Lemonade' Moment

The two women reportedly can't stand each other.

onechordtoanother3799 days ago
Not Available Lead

'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Cole Hauser Arrested For DUI

He was driving recklessly on the 101 Sunday morning.

onechordtoanother3799 days ago
Not Available Lead

Here Are the Top Single Player Games of 2016

Gameranx ranked the top 25 single player games of 2016.

onechordtoanother3799 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Colbert': Joe Biden "Likes to Talk a Lot"

Apparently Joe Biden can't stop talking.

onechordtoanother3800 days ago

Jared Leto Apparently Took 'The Joker' in a New Direction

Leto goes into detail about is role in an interview with 'Coming Soon'.

onechordtoanother3800 days ago
Not Available Lead

Noted Racist Donald Trump Did an Indian Accent at a Delaware Rally

His rant at a rally in Delaware comes as no surprise.

onechordtoanother3800 days ago
Not Available Lead

'SNL' Will Air Prince Tribute Tonight

SNL: Goodnight Sweet Prince will air tonight at 11:30pm.

onechordtoanother3800 days ago

Tyga Reportedly Hit the Club Up With Kylie Jenner's Australian Doppelgänger

She even had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

onechordtoanother3806 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Announce the Birth of Baby Luna

Luna Simone Stephens was born on Thursday.

onechordtoanother3806 days ago
Not Available Lead

'SNL' Skit Is Certain That God Is a Boob Man

The sketch centers on a homophobic woman winning her battle against the liberal elite.

onechordtoanother3806 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster Officiated Its First Wedding

A New Zealand couple got married wearing colanders and exchanging vows in pirate speak.

onechordtoanother3806 days ago
Not Available Lead

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reprised Her Role as Elaine Benes for 'SNL' Democrat Debate

Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite for the first time since Curb Your Enthusiasm.

onechordtoanother3806 days ago

'Slender Man' Stabbing Girls Won't Be Granted a Reduction on $500,000 Bond

The girls' families apparently can't afford the bond.

onechordtoanother3807 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Bill Clinton Mocks Bernie Sanders and Young Voters

A real smart decision when his wife is trying to win young voters.

onechordtoanother3807 days ago
Not Available Lead

Here Are the Top 10 Horror Games of 2016

Titles include Kickstarter-funded 'Perception' and a VR game about a slow death, 'Narcosis'.

onechordtoanother3807 days ago

Blac Chyna Is Reportedly Not Here for the Kris Jenner Franchise

The latest in America's greatest telenovela IRL.

onechordtoanother3807 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App