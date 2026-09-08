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'The Simpsons' Showrunner Posts Unaired Prince Episode Script Written by Conan O'Brien
Though it's not the full script, Lisa won tickets to see Prince.
Veteran With PTSD Sentenced for DUI Is Joined by Compassionate Judge Who Stayed With Him Overnight
Sergeant Serna was joined by Gulf War veteran Judge Olivera for the night.
Beyoncé Fans Are Accusing Kim Kardashian of Shading Her 'Lemonade' Moment
The two women reportedly can't stand each other.
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Cole Hauser Arrested For DUI
He was driving recklessly on the 101 Sunday morning.
Here Are the Top Single Player Games of 2016
Gameranx ranked the top 25 single player games of 2016.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Colbert': Joe Biden "Likes to Talk a Lot"
Apparently Joe Biden can't stop talking.
Jared Leto Apparently Took 'The Joker' in a New Direction
Leto goes into detail about is role in an interview with 'Coming Soon'.
Noted Racist Donald Trump Did an Indian Accent at a Delaware Rally
His rant at a rally in Delaware comes as no surprise.
'SNL' Will Air Prince Tribute Tonight
SNL: Goodnight Sweet Prince will air tonight at 11:30pm.
Tyga Reportedly Hit the Club Up With Kylie Jenner's Australian Doppelgänger
She even had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Announce the Birth of Baby Luna
Luna Simone Stephens was born on Thursday.
'SNL' Skit Is Certain That God Is a Boob Man
The sketch centers on a homophobic woman winning her battle against the liberal elite.
The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster Officiated Its First Wedding
A New Zealand couple got married wearing colanders and exchanging vows in pirate speak.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reprised Her Role as Elaine Benes for 'SNL' Democrat Debate
Larry David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite for the first time since Curb Your Enthusiasm.
'Slender Man' Stabbing Girls Won't Be Granted a Reduction on $500,000 Bond
The girls' families apparently can't afford the bond.
Bill Clinton Mocks Bernie Sanders and Young Voters
A real smart decision when his wife is trying to win young voters.
Here Are the Top 10 Horror Games of 2016
Titles include Kickstarter-funded 'Perception' and a VR game about a slow death, 'Narcosis'.
Blac Chyna Is Reportedly Not Here for the Kris Jenner Franchise
The latest in America's greatest telenovela IRL.