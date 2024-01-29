Sundance 2024: 10 Films From This Year's Fest to Put on Your Radar

“I know it when I see it.”

When asked to give a definition of what constitutes an “independent film” these days, that’s the answer given to the audience at Sundance 2024’s Power of Story: Four Decades of Taking Chances panel by Richard Linklater, whose own history with the festival dates back to Slacker in 1991 but also includes entries across multiple decades, Waking Life (2001) and Before Midnight (2013) among them.

And while this answer was a slightly cheeky reference to an infamous Supreme Court case, it’s one that’s hard to argue against.

Unsurprisingly, there was a lot to know by seeing at this year’s festival. There was also a noticeable (and personally affecting) throughline connecting several of the 2024 selections, namely a generational moment in which many of us are pausing to reflect on our families and how the journeys before us have propelled the ones we find ourselves on now. Put another way, it’s all one journey. To quote one of this year’s award-winners, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, “No one is anyone. Until they are.”

Last year, I told you taking in Sundance on the ground in Park City was akin to caviar on pizza. This year, as I take it all in from home, I’d like to remind you that simply enjoying a pizza for pizza’s sake is also fine.

It’s all one journey, indeed.

Below, see a selection of highlights from this year's festival.

Honorable mentions: Jasmin Baumgartner’s irresistible and dripping-with-personality short Bye Bye, Bowser; newcomer Jay Will's confidently understated turn in Chiwetel Ejiofor's Rob Peace; Olga Lucovnicova's exploration of the harrowing and heartbreaking history at the heart of her Object 817 short

A Real Pain