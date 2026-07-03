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Pop Culture
Isaac Hempstead-Wright on That 'Game of Thrones' Ending: 'People Are Going to Be Angry'
The series finale of Game of Thrones delivered a few surprises when it aired last night, including Bran Stark's fate.
Joe Price2615 days ago