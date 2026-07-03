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The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
Laugh now, cry later. These are the best horror comedies of all time.MattBarone
'Baby Driver' is not just one of the summer’s most anticipated movies—it’s a long overdue cinematic homage to A-Town.Justin Davis
Pop Culture
"The World's End": Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost Toast to Smart Comedy and Meaningful Sci-Fi
The film's director and stars discuss the conclusion to the trilogy that's made them cult heroes.Tara Aquino