Edgar Wright

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Edgar Wright at speaking event
Pop Culture

‘Shaun of the Dead’ Director Explains Why He Walked Away From ‘Ant-Man’

The filmmaker opened up about the creative differences with Marvel that led him to leave his planned 'Ant-Man' film.

Richard Chachowski241 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Recalls Nearly Eloping With Aubrey Plaza So They Could Call Each Other Ex-Husband, Ex- Wife

Cera says he and Plaza almost tied the knot in Las Vegas while shooting the Edgar Wright film.

Brad Callas1125 days ago
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Sample in New Song "She Knows This"

'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen' has landed on Earth. "She Knows This," the fourth track, opens with a sample from 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.'

Trace William Cowen2045 days ago
baby driver
Pop Culture

Watch the Must-See Trailer for 'Baby Driver' Starring Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort

Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' trailer hits after wowing audiences at SXSW.

Daniel Barna3415 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright Giving the People What They Want, Making a New Trilogy

The core of the "Cornetto" trilogy is getting back together for another trio of films.

Doug Sibor4350 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Edgar Wright Has His Next Project

Edgar Wright has found a new project to replace Ant-Man, and it is certainly not the type genre you would expect.

Doug Sibor4371 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"Ant-Man" Script Being Rewritten Again

There's more drama from the "Ant-Man" production, as the script is now being rewritten yet again.

Doug Sibor4394 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Michael Douglas Is Disappointed Edgar Wright Left "Ant-Man"

Michael Douglas is Disappointed Edgar Wright Left "Ant-Man"

nancy-stiles4424 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Michael Douglas Responds to Edgar Wright Leaving "Ant-Man"

Michael Douglas finally talks about Edgar Wright’s decision to leave “Ant-Man.”

Jason Serafino4425 days ago
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Pop Culture

Another Potential “Ant-Man” Director May Be Out

It looks like we've lost yet another potential director for "Ant-Man."

Doug Sibor4429 days ago
Pop Culture

Find Out Why Edgar Wright Left "Ant-Man"

Find out why Edgar Wright left Marvel’s upcoming “Ant-Man” adaptation.

Jason Serafino4434 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Don't Worry, Edgar Wright Already Has His Next Project

Rest easy, fans of Edgar Wright; he's already got his next project.

Doug Sibor4435 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Deconstructing Edgar Wright's Cryptic "Selfie"

Former "Ant-Man" director Edgar Wright broke his silence with a very cryptic tweet.

Doug Sibor4436 days ago
Pop Culture

Joss Whedon Takes to Twitter to Show Support for Edgar Wright

Joss Whedon takes to Twitter to show support for Edgar Wright.

Jason Serafino4438 days ago
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