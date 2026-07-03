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Latest Stories
Sports
Ian Wright Talks Being Black In The Football Industry: 'Let People Know That You're Not A F*cking Idiot'
The England, Arsenal and Crystal Palace legend discusses his career, being a Black man in football, and how he's learned to process his traumatic upbringing.
James Keith1897 days ago
Music
Blasé & Luxo Hit Up Chip, RV For "Top Striker" Remix (With A Cameo From Ian Wright)
The pen game is strong on this one.
Elle Evans2356 days ago