Ian Wright

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Ian Wright
Sports

Ian Wright Talks Being Black In The Football Industry: 'Let People Know That You're Not A F*cking Idiot'

The England, Arsenal and Crystal Palace legend discusses his career, being a Black man in football, and how he's learned to process his traumatic upbringing.

James Keith1897 days ago

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