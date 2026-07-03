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From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
We'll get you workin' with Sorkin if you're rarin' for Aaron.Brenden Gallagher
Pop Culture
'You Hate Me Because I’m Great': Trevante Rhodes Talks 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and His Future
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' star Trevante Rhodes talks his 2018 triptych of films, the importance of this story, and his plans for the future.Khal
There's two episodes of twists left in the year's biggest series. Here's our best guess as to what they are.Frazier Tharpe