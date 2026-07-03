Jeff Daniels

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Actors Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey attend the 'Dumb & Dumber De' Photocall on November 25, 2014 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jeff Daniels Says His Agents Tried to Talk Him Out of ‘Dumb and Dumber’

The star said, ’I wanted to do comedy, and my agents tried to talk me out of it.'

Holly Riordan72 days ago
Speed in a blue sweatshirt on the left. On the right, a scene from "Dumb and Dumber" with two men on a scooter, wearing helmets and smiling.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Says 'Dumb and Dumber' Inspired His U.S. Streaming Tour

In an interview with Marc Griffin for Complex, the streamer said the 1994 Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels comedy served as an inspiration.

Joe Price226 days ago
Drake wearing a denim jacket with butterfly designs and chains, posing for the camera
Music

Drake Highlights Contemplative Clip From Netflix’s 'A Man in Full' Amid Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Beef Talk

We last heard from Drake on his Kendrick diss "The Heart Part 6," one of several back-and-forth cuts between the two artists.

Trace William Cowen799 days ago
Jeff Daniels attends Tony Awards press junket.
Pop Culture

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Tarantula-Killing Worm After Jeff Daniels

Scientists at the University of California, Riverside discovered a new species of worm that kills tarantulas, so they named it after actor Jeff Daniels.

Jose Martinez1639 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jeff Daniels Finally Gave America the 'Newsroom' / 'Dumb & Dumber' Crossover It Deserves

Forget the rumored '21 Jump Street' / 'Men in Black' crossover. This is so much better.

Trace William Cowen3929 days ago
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Music

Nelly Is Really Bad at Pictionary

But he's still got hits.

Trace William Cowen3933 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Donald Glover Imitate a Spaceship in New Clip From Ridley Scott's 'The Martian'

The Ridley Scott-helmed film also stars Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Michael Pena, and Jeff Daniels.

Trace William Cowen3958 days ago
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Pop Culture

The “Broad City” Ladies Dressed Up Like Dumb & Dumber on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The ladies of "Broad City" donned a very special get-up for their first-ever appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Doug Sibor4196 days ago
Pop Culture

"Dumb and Dumber To" Hauls in a Whopping $38.1 Million

"Dumb and Dumber To" owned the box office.

Christopher Spata4261 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Dumb and Dumber To” Peaks With the Sight of a Cat’s Butthole… Seriously

"Dumb and Dumber To" is all fart jokes, and little of anything else.

Eric D. Snider4263 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's Bill Murray's Cameo in "Dumb and Dumber To," Plus 5 Better Ones

Bill Murray makes a cameo in "Dumb and Dumber To," but it's far from his best.

Christopher Spata4263 days ago
Pop Culture

Did Jennifer Lawrence Nix Her Own “Dumb and Dumber To” Cameo?

Jennifer Lawrence may have nixed her own cameo in "Dumb and Dumber To."

Doug Sibor4264 days ago
Pop Culture

Jeff Daniels Shows Off His Twerking Skills on “The Tonight Show”

Jeff Daniels attempted to twerk on "The Tonight Show," and it did not go very well.

Doug Sibor4266 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will McAvoy Is Back in Trailer for "The Newsroom" Season 3

HBO released today the trailer for "The Newsroom" season three.

ianservantes4304 days ago
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Pop Culture

The New Trailer for “Dumb and Dumber To” Is Actually Pretty Funny

The new trailer for "Dumb and Dumber To" actually-GASP!-looks pretty funny.

Doug Sibor4312 days ago

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