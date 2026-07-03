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Over 20,000 Jeep and Dodge EVs Recalled Over Safety Display Failure
A software glitch in 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger EV displays could hide critical safety alerts. Check if your VIN is affected.
Texas Man Seen Twerking on Jeep in Viral Video Dies Days After Crash
The vehicle collided with a Tesla in Port Aransas, Texas.
YouTuber Eric Conover Charged With Attempted Murder for Trying to Run Over Cop
During his bail hearing, the successful YouTuber threatened to "eviscerate every single person with my intelligence."
Cherokee Nation Chief Calls on Jeep to Stop Using Tribe’s Name on Cars
The Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin, Jr., called on automobile manufacturer Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name for its line of SUVs.
Watch Lil Baby Surprise His Family With Brand New Cars
Lil Baby was in a giving spirit.
Youth Football Team Sprung Into Action to Help Couple in Overturned Car
A youth football team in Idaho saved a couple who flipped over on U.S. Route 95.
'Star Trek' Actor Anton Yelchin's Lawsuit Has Been Settled
After the tragic death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, his parents have reached a settlement with Fiat Chrysler.
Florida Man Says His Beloved Jeep Was Totaled by Exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7
A Florida man says his Samsung Galaxy Note 7 exploded and totaled his beloved Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Guy Behind the "I Made A Mistake I Bought a Jeep" Rap Video Turns Down $60k Settlement
Jeep offers unhappy customer a full $60,000 refund on his faulty Grand Cherokee after rap video clocks 2 million views.
Drive a Chrysler? Hackers Might Be Able to Take Control of the Wheel
Wired hired hackers to prove that the enginge of a Chrysler Jeep could be wirelessly disconnected while the driver is operating it.
Jeep of Australia is Selling Cherokees for $10k at a new Wilderness Dealership
Jeep of Australia has announced a promotion to sell ten Jeeps for $10,000 at a special wilderness dealership.
The New Ford Troller T4 is the Bronco We Want So Badly
Ford has revealed the next-generation Troller T4 for Brazil, except we want one for the US market.
This Nine-Year-Old Is Off-Roading Like a Boss (Video)
Some people might be freaking out over this, but we think it's great.
SRT: Keep the Jeep, Cut the Chrysler
The Jeep Cherokee SRT will live on, but the Chrysler 300 SRT will not.
MASSIVE Infodump Regarding Future Products From Fiat-Chrysler
Dodge Dart SRT-4, the Viper is a Dodge again, Alfa Romeo skunk works, Alfa 4C Quadrifoglio next year, and more
LEAKED: This Is the New Jeep Renegade
The baby Jeep makes up for its small stature and Fiat platform with attitude.
Chrysler Has Yet to Repair 1.56 Million Jeeps it Recalled Last Summer
What's the hold up?