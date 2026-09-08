Chad Freeman
Latest Stories
Hilltop Hoods just Sold Out Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena
"The biggest Australian Hip Hop show ever"
Cronulla Sharks will Reportedly Release a Dossier on Todd Carney's Misdemeanours
Is there more to this story we don't know about?
Brisbane Vietnamese Restaurant Changes Name After Protests
“521 soldiers from Australia and New Zealand died fighting against Ho Chi Minh and the communist army. Why would you bring the name Uncle Ho?”
Police Arrest 24 People in Connection to Federation Square Riot
And it seems there's still more arrests to come.
Fremantle Dockers' Michael Walters is Dabbing for Charity
Just when you thought the dab was dead.
The Internet is Going In on Kyly Clarke's 'Inspirational' New Book
"To be successful, you must do success things"
This Anti-Islam Party are Salty after News Corp Rejected their Advertising Money
Turns out even Rupert Murdoch's company have ethical limits.
Wollongong Man Stabbed over a Pair of Sunglasses
Wollongong-area man pleads guilty to stabbing his friend after sunglasses dispute
Ex-NRL Stars Junior Sa'u and Justin Carney Involved in UK Super League Fan Brawl
Former NRL players in wild brawl with fans after UK Super League game
Everything You Need to Know about Sydney's Air Max Day HTM Pack Release
The Air Max Day HTM Pack could be yours – But you'll have to be up early.
Melbourne Storm Rumoured to Sign Ex-AFL Player
Hawthorn development player Shem Tatupu rumoured to be joining the Melbourne Storm
A Convicted Coke-Dealing Ex-Playmate was on First Dates Last Night
Jemma Clark appears in one of First Dates' most entertaining episodes.
Everything You Need to Know about Tomorrow's Adidas NMD Pack Release
Hype DC will have the full run of seven new colourways of the NMD runner, plus two new NMD Chukkas
2016 Olympic Basketball Pools Announced: Australia facing USA, China
The road to a medal just got a little harder for the Boomers.
Man Attacks Sydney Bus with his Bare Hands
Sydney man takes to bus with his fists and elbows in this unbelievable footage
Cronulla Sharks Fa'amanu Brown Falls for iPhone Microwave Hoax
"It looked fully legit"
Queensland Police Investigate Shane Heal in Betting Scandal
Investigation underway after a $500 bet on the WNBL's South East QLD Stars
Basketball Australia names 2016 Rio Olympics Boomers Team
Will this be the team that earns Australian men's basketball a medal?