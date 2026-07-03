Jean Michel Basquiat

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Three skateboard decks featuring abstract artwork in the style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, with bold colors and graffiti-like elements.
Pop Culture

Jean-Michel Basquiat "Charles The First, 1982" Skate Decks: How to Buy

The iconic 1982 artwork is now available on a set of three skate decks on Complex.

Complex Staff221 days ago
Athlete in football uniform with number 87 on field; vintage photo of man in black hat and jacket indoors
Sports

Travis Kelce Will Help Produce New Jean-Michel Basquiat Documentary 'King Pleasure'

The Chiefs tight end follows up the war dramedy 'My Dead Friend Zoe' with a new film project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams860 days ago
Homage Year bag made in collaboration with Basquiat estate
Style

Homage Year Launches Collection of Bags Featuring Basquiat Art

The limited edition collection of bags follow last year's announcement of a collaboration between the artist's estate and Black Fashion Fair.

Trace William Cowen1166 days ago
Drake is seen performing live
Music

Drake Helped Resurrect Famed Luna Luna Art Amusement Park, New Report Details $100 Million Investment

Drake, fresh off the No. 1 debut of his and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' album, has now been revealed to be among those behind the revival of the Luna Luna project.

Trace William Cowen1338 days ago
Law enforcement personnel outside the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, June 24
Pop Culture

FBI Seizes 25 Jean-Michel Basquiat Paintings from Orlando Museum Amid Investigation into Possible Fraud

The FBI raided the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday and seized 25 paintings attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat following questions about their authenticity

Brad Callas1483 days ago
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Andy Warhol's iconic ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sold at Christie's auction in New York
Style

Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for Record-Setting $195 Million at Auction

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe was sold on Monday at Christie's auction house in New York for a record-setting $195 million.

Brad Callas1529 days ago
Eminem side by side with 50 Cent at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music

50 Cent Responds to Super Bowl Performance Claim Involving Eminem, Says Jay-Z's 'Trying to Look Like a Gay Painter'

N.O.R.E. said on a recent 'Drink Champs' episode with Snoop Dogg that Jay-Z told him Em would only play the halftime show if Fif joined him.

Brenton Blanchet1552 days ago
Kelvin Harrison Jr attends the UK Premiere of "CYRANO"
Pop Culture

Kelvin Harrison Jr. to Play Jean-Michel Basquiat in Biopic ‘Samo Lives’

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is set to star as the mega-influential New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in Julius Onah’s upcoming biopic 'Samo Lives.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1654 days ago
converse-jmb-lead
Sneakers

Converse's All-New Collab With Basquiat Is A Must-See

Adding to a long list of past collaborators, the Estate of the late American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has recently teamed up with Converse.

Sanj Patel1765 days ago
bey jay
Music

Watch Beyoncé Serenade Jay-Z With "Moon River" in New Tiffany Campaign Film

Directed by filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei, 'About Love' was filmed at Los Angeles’ iconic Orum Residence and features the famous couple in all their glory.

Brenton Blanchet1769 days ago
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basquiat
Style

Basquiat NFT Removed From Sale After Controversy Over Original Artwork Potentially Being Destroyed

In a press release earlier this week, the sale was said to include the chance of the original piece being "deconstructed" at the highest bidder's discretion.

Trace William Cowen1907 days ago
New Museu,
Style

Complex Partners With New Museum on “Grief & Grievance: Art and Mourning in America”

The exhibit, which is on view through June 2021 at the New Museum in New York City, illustrates the emotional realities of Black life in America.

Joshua Espinoza1947 days ago
Jean Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol attend Gifts For The City Of New York Benefit.
Life

California Man Sentenced for Trying to Sell $6 Million in Fake Basquiat and Warhol Paintings

Philip Righter has been sentenced to five years in prison for trying to sell paintings he claimed were created by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

Jose Martinez2192 days ago
Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh Sees Himself as a 'Descendant' of Kanye, Pharrell, Warhol, and Basquiat

Abloh discusses art history, the consumer-brand relationship, and much more in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen3084 days ago
basquiat
Style

Why That Record-Setting Basquiat Painting Is Worth So Much More Than Money

Basquiat's Untitled (1982) sold for a record-setting $110.5 million this week. The painting, however, is actually worth much more than mere money.

Trace William Cowen3345 days ago
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Style

United Arrows Planning to Release Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection

Japanese brand United Arrows is set to release a brand new collection featuring the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat through its sub-label, monkey time.

Tyler Watamanuk3717 days ago

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