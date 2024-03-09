Travis Kelce Will Help Produce New Jean-Michel Basquiat Documentary 'King Pleasure'

Travis Kelce is building his Hollywood resume with a new behind-the-scenes role in the upcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary King Pleasure.

The film was announced last summer, but Kelce was recently added to King Pleasure as producer, where he'll collaborate with partners Ray Maiello and Mike Field. Kelce last worked with the pair on the war dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe, which will premiere at SXSW.

With permission from Basquiat's estate, King Pleasure will include "never-before-seen home movies, notebooks, photographs, animation, and interviews."

Although Kelce is known for his work on the football field, the 34-year-old is interested in expanding his career in entertainment, as he took over hosting duties on Saturday Night Live last year. The recent Super Bowl champion also has a podcast with his older brother and now-retired NFL player, titled New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which drops episodes weekly.