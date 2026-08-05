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K-Pop Stars DAYOUNG and Jay Park Get "FLIRTY" In New Collab Single

The rising soloist and WJSN singer gets up close and personal with Jay Park for a breezy new single.

Jay Park in a denim outfit and DAYOUNG in a striped dress pose in front of a graffiti-covered wall with bold text.
Image courtesy of Starship Entertainment

DAYOUNG and Jay Park are turning up the heat with their first collaboration single.

On Tuesday (August 4), the K-pop superstars dropped their single and its accompanying music video for "FLIRTY.”

The single arrives after the two singers dropped a series of photos to their Instagram accounts late last month, leading fans to believe that the two were publicly launching a relationship.

“We’re not dating, it’s just for the collab,” Park clarified in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.

The collaboration arrives as DAYOUNG, who made her debut with Starship Entertainment girl group WJSN in 2016, continues building momentum following her solo debut in 2025. She introduced herself as a solo artist with "body,” and followed that release with "What's a girl to do.”

On the other hand, Park will head out on the road with his 2026 Serenades & Body Rolls World Tour, which begins on September 3 in São Paulo, Brazil. Joined by rookie boy group LNGSHOT, whom Park founded under his More Vision record label, Park will perform across Latin America, North America, Europe, and the UK.

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