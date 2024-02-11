Jay Electronica Alleges He Inspired Kanye West's "Bound 2" Production

Interestingly enough, Kanye was supposed to show up on Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn), but was not included in the final tracklist. Ye and Jay did get to work together on "Jesus Lord" from Ye's 2021 album Donda.

Electronica is getting ready to release his upcoming album titled Bismillah Boys. He first teased the album back in October 2023 with a social media post where he tagged several people, including Beyoncé, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Erykah Badu, Conway The Machine, Just Blaze, DJ Premier and The Alchemist.

Last Thursday, the NOLA native shared a snippet of a song titled "Best Wishes" with Westside Gunn and Hit-Boy. In his tweet, Electronica wrote, "Up in Sax Fifth w a big ole glock laaaawwwwwd," and posted a link to Hit-Boy's Instagram page.

Hit-Boy caught wind of the mention and shared a post with a caption that read, "Best Wishes by @jayelectronica and @westsidegunn produced by me. Elec just text me and said this his intro for the new album."