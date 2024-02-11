Jay Electronica Alleges He Inspired Kanye West's "Bound 2" Production

Jay Electronica says that he inspired Kanye West to make "Bound 2," the final track on his 2013 album, Yeezus.
The elusive rapper took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to say that Ye took inspiration from his 2010 song "@FatBellyBella," which was eventually released as "Life on Mars" off his 2020 album, Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn). According to Jay Elec, Kanye went to visit him overseas where he first heard the song.
"So when I was living in London, Ye and Virgil came to my house and stayed for a few days," Electronica said. "and I played them FatbellyBella aka Life on Mars and they eventually used that same melody line and sample for Bound 2. Go listen."
Interestingly enough, Kanye was supposed to show up on Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn), but was not included in the final tracklist. Ye and Jay did get to work together on "Jesus Lord" from Ye's 2021 album Donda.
Electronica is getting ready to release his upcoming album titled Bismillah Boys. He first teased the album back in October 2023 with a social media post where he tagged several people, including Beyoncé, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Erykah Badu, Conway The Machine, Just Blaze, DJ Premier and The Alchemist.
Last Thursday, the NOLA native shared a snippet of a song titled "Best Wishes" with Westside Gunn and Hit-Boy. In his tweet, Electronica wrote, "Up in Sax Fifth w a big ole glock laaaawwwwwd," and posted a link to Hit-Boy's Instagram page.
Hit-Boy caught wind of the mention and shared a post with a caption that read, "Best Wishes by @jayelectronica and @westsidegunn produced by me. Elec just text me and said this his intro for the new album."