Jannelle Moore
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7 Players Primed for Breakthrough Seasons During the 2020-21 NBA Season
These players haven't made an All-Star team, but could be poised to breakthrough into star status during the 2019-20 NBA season.
Why the Sixers Shouldn't Break Up Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid
The Sixers are at a crossroads but should they blow up their team? Here's why they shouldn't trade Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
7 Bold Predictions for the 2020 NBA Playoffs
From the Milwaukee Bucks not making the finals to Harden dropping 60 in a playoff game, these are 5 bold predictions for the NBA playoffs.
How the Warriors Can Return To Contending
The Warriors suffered a down season in 2019-20, but Golden State could be poised to be a Western Conference threat if the franchise does the following things.
5 Concepts the NBA Could (and Should) Adopt After Orlando ‘Bubble’ Plan
NBA moves forward with rebooting the league and experiment with the Orlando bubble. Here are 5 concepts the league could (& should) adopt.