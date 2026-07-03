Dru Hill Challenge Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge, and More to 'Verzuz' Battle: 'Whoever Want It Can Get It'
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Dru Hill has emerged as the next R&B group eager to get into the 'Verzuz' ring, and judging from their Instagram call-out, it seems they want all the smoke.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
You'd be wise to hang out with these folks once Judgment Day arrives.Complex
Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano
Migos splitting up marks the end of a long era of rap groups ruling hip-hop. We take a look back at their dominance and decline in the genre.Jordan Rose