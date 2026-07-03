Jagged Edge

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Fabolous wearing sunglasses and a denim vest, looking to the side.
Music

Fabolous’ 2004 Hit ‘Breathe’ Gets Platinum Certification

Fab's hit single reached the milestone 20 years after its release.

Alex Ocho593 days ago
A screenshot from DVSN's music video for "What's Up"
Music

Dvsn Team With Jagged Edge for New Song and Video "What's Up"

After the release of their self-proclaimed “honest anthem” titled “If I get Caught,” Dvsn have returned with the video for “What’s Up” featuring Jagged Edge.

Joe Price1387 days ago
Jagged Edge attend Sirius XM + Pandora Playback.
Music

People Had Jokes About Jagged Edge's Audio Issues During 'Verzuz' Battle Against 112

Jagged Edge encountered problems with their audio during ‘Verzuz’ battle with 112, and the Internet wasn’t going to let it slide.

Jose Martinez2244 days ago
jagged edge
Music

Watch 112 and Jagged Edge's 'Verzuz' Battle

Two of the most beloved R&B groups of the '90s, Jagged Edge and 112, are set to face-off for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's 'Verzuz' Instagram Live battle series.

Joe Price2244 days ago
112
Music

2 Members of 112 Say They Will Not Participate in Verzuz Battle With Jagged Edge

112 members Q and Daron will not be participating in their Verzuz battle against Jagged Edge due to legal issues between Slim.

Jordan Rose2247 days ago
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Tory Lanez 'Chixtape 5'
Music

Tory Lanez Releases 'Chixtape 5' f/ Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and More

It's been about three years since the last installment.

Joshua Espinoza2437 days ago

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