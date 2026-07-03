Comme Des Garcons

Comme des Garçons is a Japanese fashion brand founded in 1969 by designer Rei Kawakubo, celebrated for its avant-garde menswear and womenswear. The label is distinguished by deconstructed silhouettes, unconventional fabric manipulation, and a conceptual approach that challenges traditional fashion norms. Kawakubo’s designs often blur the line between clothing and art, with signature elements like asymmetry and oversized shapes that have cemented the brand as a pioneering force in contemporary fashion. Its relevance in the fashion world comes from its ability to consistently push boundaries through collaborations with brands like Nike and Converse, which translate its experimental aesthetic into streetwear culture. Fans return because Comme des Garçons offers a unique blend of intellectual design and wearable art, attracting collectors who prize pieces that reinterpret classic garments with bold, unconventional forms.

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