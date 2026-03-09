Jacquemus and Nike have reconnected to introduce new iterations of their modernized Moon Shoe collab. Available exclusively on Jacquemus’ website and in Jacquemus stores today are the latest trio of Moon Shoe colorways, including pink, brown, and white. The French fashion brand has also tapped Solange Knowles for the project’s visual campaign, which appears directly below.

Jacquemus’ version of the classic Nike Moon Shoe features an updated nylon and leather upper that retains its traditional track design but is fused with a new ballet aesthetic. The standout element is the iconic waffle sole at the underfoot.