Jacquemus and Nike have reconnected to introduce new iterations of their modernized Moon Shoe collab.
Available exclusively on Jacquemus’ website and in Jacquemus stores today are the latest trio of Moon Shoe colorways, including pink, brown, and white. The French fashion brand has also tapped Solange Knowles for the project’s visual campaign, which appears directly below.
Jacquemus’ version of the classic Nike Moon Shoe features an updated nylon and leather upper that retains its traditional track design but is fused with a new ballet aesthetic. The standout element is the iconic waffle sole at the underfoot.
"Three years ago, when I first visited the Nike archives, I discovered an iconic piece, the Moon Shoe, timeless yet modern in its simplicity and execution," Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus said. "I immediately saw the opportunity to write a new story and reinterpret it in our own way. Today, as we enter the second chapter of this collaboration, the Moon Shoe will be released in brown and white, alongside a pale pink edition. The choice of pale pink is rooted in the Jacquemus DNA as a sensual and naïve color that brings softness and intimacy to the silhouette, reshaping the icon through our own lens."
In addition to the three new Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe colorways being available at Jacquemus.com, the brown and white pairs are also dropping on March 16 via SNKRS for $180.