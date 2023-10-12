Miu Miu, Loewe, Prada, and More Top Lyst’s Hottest Brands List for Q3 2023

The Lyst Index’s latest ranking of the most popular brands has been released.

In Q3 2023, Miu Miu became the world’s hottest brand in time for its 30th anniversary. The shift to the coveted top spot can be attributed to a number of different factors, including the brand’s Fall 2023 campaign with stars like Emma Corrin and Zaya Wade. The success of Miu Miu’s logo cashmere cardigan also resonated with fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Loewe managed to hang on to the second place spot in part thanks to its star-studded campaigns with the likes of K-pop sensation Taeyong from NCT 127. Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Versace maintained strong positions as they rounded out the top five brands. Jacquemus also climbed to the ninth spot on the list, while Burberry re-entered the top 10 and Ferragamo made its debut in the top 20.

The report also highlights “breakout brands” such as Tory Burch, Helmut Lang, and Poster Girl, which have grown rapidly in searches and overall recognition.

In the hottest products category, viral moments and major product placements have seriously influenced the list.

Maison Margiela’s Tabi Mary Jane shoes claimed the top spot due to the viral “Tabi swiper” incident on TikTok. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s logo cashmere cardigan and COS’ quilted bag held tight in second and third place, respectively.

Nike x Martine Rose’s Shox MR4 Mule and New Balance 550 sneakers also proved to be popular. Searches for the 550 sneakers surged after Taylor Swift famously wore a pair to a Kansas City game in support of rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In the fifth place spot are the Birkenstock Arizona sandals that gained notoriety after being featured in the Barbie movie.

Head over to Lyst to see the full breakdown of all the hottest brands in Q3 2023.