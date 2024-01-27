First Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Jacquemus and Nike are reconnecting for a new sneaker project centered around the iconic Air Max 1.

Newly leaked images from @Carterwangchina on Instagram show sample versions of two unreleased Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1 collabs. The Simon Porte Jacquemus-led fashion label has altered the upper of the classic Air Max silhouette by adding a quilted sock liner, removing the overlay panel at the midfoot, and applying a squared-off toebox. Additionally, Jacquemus' signature mini Swoosh logo appears at the midfoot. One pair dons a silver and navy color scheme, while the other comes in a predominantly white makeup. The sneakers also come with a co-branded hangtag resembling the upper of the respective colorways.

Jacquemus and Nike released their first sneaker project in June 2022 with two Humara collabs. The duo followed up on their initial project one year later with an updated version of the Air Force 1 dubbed J Force 1.

Despite an early look at the project, release details of the Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1s have yet to be announced by the collaborators.