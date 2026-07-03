Jacob-The-Jeweler

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Drake and Alex Moss.
Style

Pharrell's $1.8 Million Watch, Drake's Cogsworth Chain: The Best Jewelry We Saw This Month

From diamond chains to rare watches, these are the 10 best pieces of jewelry that caught our eye in July 2025.

Mike DeStefano350 days ago
A shirtless man holds a box with a watch, surrounded by people. The watch, shown close-up, is a luxurious Jacob & Co. design with green accents.
Style

November's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From IShowSpeed’s $29,000 Ronaldo Watch to Lil Baby’s $600,000 Chain

IShowSpeed, Lil Baby, and Central Cee were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in November 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano591 days ago
Tyler, the Creator 'Chromakopia' Grills
Style

October's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Grill to Drake’s Vintage Watches

Tyler, the Creator, Drake, and 2 Chainz were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in October 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano622 days ago
2 chainz performs
Style

2 Chainz Wears $1.7 Million Jacob & Co. Royal Tourbillon Baguette for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Performance

2 Chainz gave fans in Vegas a medley of hits, plus a performance alongside Juicy J.

Trace William Cowen638 days ago
Jay-Z Watch
Style

August's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Jay-Z’s $340,000 Watch to Playboi Carti’s Opium Belt Buckle

Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and Caitlin Clark were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in August 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano686 days ago
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Some of February's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky’s ‘R’ Ring and Lil Yachty’s Crayon Bracelet

ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Ice Spice were some of the celebrities wearing the best jewelry in February 2024.

Mike DeStefano867 days ago
Rihanna in a black leather outfit and sunglasses, next to a man in a green jacket with jewelry. A diamond watch is also shown.
Style

November's Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Rihanna's $400,000 Anklet, NBA YoungBoy's 'Anarchy' Chain, and More

Rihanna's $400,000 anklet, NBA YoungBoy's "Anarchy" chain, and Drake's 50-carat diamond dog leash top Nov. 2023's biggest celeb jewelry purchases.

Lei Takanashi958 days ago
Style

Rihanna Wore a $400,000 Watch Anklet at F1 in Las Vegas

The 35-year-old stepped out to support A$AP Rocky's Puma x F1 pop-up.

Alex Ocho969 days ago
Style

Jacob The Jeweler Says Pharrell and Nigo Pushed the Limits of the Jewelry Industry

Jacob's post arrives a year after Pharrell sold nearly 20 Jacob &amp; Co. jewelry pieces as part of his Joopiter’s <i>Son of a Pharaoh</i> auction.

Brad Callas977 days ago
Style

What Would Happen If Drake Really Melted Down Pharrell’s Old Chains? Two Jewelers Explain.

Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.

Mike DeStefano1071 days ago
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Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Drake’s $1 Million Tupac Ring, Rick Ross’ $20 Million Watch, and More

Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of July 2023 from Drake, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and more.

Lei Takanashi1077 days ago
Style

Some of June’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Rihanna’s $700,000 Watch Choker, Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ Flash Drive, and More

Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of June 2023 from Rihanna, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and more.

Mike DeStefano1103 days ago
Music

Rihanna Teams Up With Jacob & Co to Create $700,000 Watch Choker

Rihanna "had a vision to create a watch choker that would serve as a remarkable fashion statement for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton fashion show," the company said.

Mark Elibert1121 days ago
Drake Pharrell Chains Jumbotron Shit Poppin
Style

These Celebs Bought Pharrell’s Old Jewelry

Since the conclusion of Joopiter's first auction, we have seen celebrities from Drake to Kim Kardashian wearing Pharrell's old jewelry. Here is the full list.

Mike DeStefano1227 days ago

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