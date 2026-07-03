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From Ben Baller to Alex Moss, six legendary jewelers tell the stories behind some of Drake’s most memorable ice.Mike DeStefano
A look back at the period that the Roc-A-Fella chain and Rocawear were born, when Jay-Z laid the foundation to be one of hip-hop's biggest style icons.Vikki Tobak
Highlighted by his timeless work for Pharrell and NIGO, we look back at the 10 best Jacob the Jeweler pieces ever.Mike DeStefano
From Kendrick Lamar's Cartier Tank to Pharrell's Richard Mille, these timepieces stole the show on music's biggest night.Complex Staff