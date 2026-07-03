From Eliantte to Alex Moss, these are the individuals making the best custom jewelry right now.Mike DeStefano
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From the proper budget for a Dayjust to the importance of a box and papers, this is what you need to know if you’re in the market for a luxury timepiece.Mike DeStefano
Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi