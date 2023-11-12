Jacob The Jeweler Says Pharrell and Nigo Pushed the Limits of the Jewelry Industry

Jacob The Jeweler credits Pharrell and Nigo with pushing the boundaries of the jewelry industry.

On Saturday, Jacob hopped on Instagram to promote an upcoming auction. In a series of photos featuring Jacob alongside both Pharrell and Nigo, the legendary jeweler praised the pair for changing the industry.

"30 years ago you would never see someone wearing chains like these," Jacob wrote. "The colors of the diamonds, the elaborate designs, being worn by men were all unheard of. Together we changed that."