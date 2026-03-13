Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

Jack Harlow is back with Monica, his fourth full-length studio project, which finds him taking inspiration from the rich history of Electric Lady Studios in New York.

For those unfamiliar, Electric Lady, originally envisioned as a revived nightclub space by the late Jimi Hendrix, kicked off its decades-strong legacy in 1970.

The roster of artists who have temporarily called the studio space their home is undeniably massive—Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Weezer, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter have all recorded there—but one classic captured behind its Greenwich Village doors feels particularly pertinent to Harlow’s current chapter.

Voodoo, the acclaimed 2000 album by the late D’Angelo, was crafted across extensive sessions at Electric Lady. The album, notably, also falls squarely under the larger umbrella of the Soulquarians. The collective of musicians also counted Questlove, Erykah Badu, Common, Mos Def, Q-Tip, and other artists among its ranks.

Other Soulquarians-associated works of note include The Roots’ Things Fall Apart, Common’s Like Water for Chocolate, and Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun. Upon Monica’s arrival, listeners have been quick to make connections to D’Angelo and more, as have critics.