Jack Harlow Delivers His Fourth Studio Album ‘Monica’

At long last, Jack Harlow has dropped his fourth studio album, Monica. After months of anticipation, the Louisville rapper shared the follow-up to 2023’s Jackman on Friday (March 11). Harlow’s new musical era appears to lean towards a more soulful direction, which was previously teased in album trailers starring sports journalist Taylor Rooks and two older gentlemen discussing 1980s to 2000s R&B.

Monica came on somewhat short notice, as Harlow announced the project in February, one year after composing it at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. The album also serves as Harlow’s 28th birthday gift.

Before the release of Jackman, Harlow dropped singles “Hello Miss Johnson,” “Just Us” featuring Doja Cat and the viral smash “Lovin’ On Me,” which secured Harlow a spot in Spotify’s Billions Club. The song, which samples Cadillac Dale’s 1996 song “Whatever (Bass Solique)," was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, marking Harlow’s third chart-topper.