Music

Jack Harlow Talks Coming From 'School of Drake,' Details Current Focus on 'Finding My Voice'

Harlow's new album 'Monica' is out now.

Two images side by side: On the left, Jack Harlow in a brown sweater; on the right, Drake in a camouflage coat at an event.
Images via Getty/Dave Benett/GQ & Getty/Mark Blinch

Jack Harlow acknowledges coming from the “school of Drake” in a new interview, though he’s now focused on fully developing his own voice as an artist.

Speaking with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli for the New York TimesPopcast podcast, the Monica artist, who linked with Drake for “Churchill Downs” back in 2022, was asked about his early connection with the OVO Sound co-founder. As Harlow sees it, he did indeed come from the “school of Drake.” These days, however, he’s on a path toward carving out his own lane.

“I think, as I've gotten older, I've become more concerned with finding my voice and finding the way I want to move as an artist,” Harlow said, as seen below. “I think I'm much more averse to mimicry or anything that feels derivative than I was in the past. I think I was so determined to achieve a certain thing and land in a certain place that maybe the spot I wanted to land in my head wasn't as nuanced as it is now.”

Individuality, Harlow added, is more appealing to him now, which he argues is evident on his two most recent projects, Monica and Jackman. Harlow’s current goal, he further explained, is to “carve out my own island” while not being so concerned with “how immediately big” it may be.

Leading into the release of Monica, out today, Harlow spoke about similar desires during his interactions with the press. Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last year, he largely played coy when pressed for details on his then-in-progress new album, but did express a larger aim to “transcend” what he had become known for at that point in his career.

“I wanna do something I’ve never done, and I’m just slowly starting to accept that maybe it’s gonna take me longer than any of my past projects,” he said at the time.

Listen to Monica here. Drake’s Iceman, meanwhile, is expected soon.

Related Stories

Jack Harlow holds a microphone, wearing a dark turtleneck. The image has a motion blur effect.
Music

Jack Harlow Recounts 30-Second Existential Crisis at Texas Roadhouse

"I was overcome with emotion," Harlow said of the crisis in question.

Trace William Cowen669 days ago
Drake smiling in a blue and black jacket; The Weeknd performing with a microphone, wearing a black and gold outfit.
Music

Drake Tells xQc to Turn Off The Weeknd’s Music: 'Play Some blink-182'

“I wanna hear that real sh*t,” Drake said during a stream that also saw him calling Steve Lacy a “fragile opp.”

Trace William Cowen663 days ago
Jack Harlow with curly hair and a beard, wearing a black sweater, is singing into a microphone on stage.
Music

Jack Harlow Unfazed by Weed's Possible Effects on Semen: 'I Might Start Smoking Off of This Alone'

"How bad do you think I want to have a kid?" Harlow asked.

Trace William Cowen529 days ago

Trending

1
StyleJaden Smith's New Christian Louboutin Backpack Is a 'Pickpocket's Dream'
2
MusicJay-Z Reflects on How 2Pac and Biggie's Friendship Erupted Into a Hip-Hop War
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"
4
SneakersDetailed Look at the 'Mummy Ducks' Nike Foamposite Pro
5
Pop Culture'Street Fighter' Popcorn Bucket Flips Guile's Hair Into Wearable Merch
6
MusicFat Nwigwe Puts Family First in Fiery New Red Bull Freestyle: 'I'm a Mother'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App