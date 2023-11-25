Iowa City Man Arrested for Allegedly Pleasuring Himself at Kum & Go Gas Station

An Iowa City man was arrested for allegedly pleasuring himself in front of customers at a convenience store.

Per local radio station 1630 KCJJ, the incident happened back in March and involved 54-year-old Kenneth Kelly, who allegedly followed around patrons at a local Kum & Go convenience store to say sexual things to them before masturbating in their presence. Surveillance footage of the incident is said to show Kelly approaching the store and his victims.

A police officer canvassed the area with photos of Kelly, with multiple subjects from nearby allegedly identifying him.

The officer then allegedly confronted Kelly at his apartment, where he said he had clothing that matched was appeared on the surveillance footage, but denied it was him.

Police obtained a search warrant after victims of the incident were able to positively identify Kelly through a photo lineup. Law enforcement then seized clothing that matched the surveillance video and from traffic cameras at the time of the incident, according to the local station.

Kelly was read his Miranda rights but then claimed he wasn’t exposing himself, but rather was scratching his genitals. He was arrested on Thursday (Nov. 16) and charged with indecent exposure.