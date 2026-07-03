Featured
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.Khal
From the classic indie-comedy 'Waiting...' to the OG stoner-film 'Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke,' these are the best cult movies on Netflix right now.Jake Naturman
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.Kevin Wong
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets went on sale on Tuesday and caused complete anarchy.tara mahadevan