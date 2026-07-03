Infinity War

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Captain America suit during 'Avengers' event at El Capitan Theater
Pop Culture

Here's the Title 'Avengers: Endgame' Almost Went With

The Russo brothers also said they used to joke about cutting 'Endgame' into two separate movies.

Gavin Evans2628 days ago
avengers
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Breaks $2 Billion at Box Office

'Avengers: Endgame' has become the second-highest grossing movie of all time, beating 'Titanic.'

tara mahadevan2630 days ago
Avengers
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Set for Huge $200-$250 Million Opening Weekend in U.S.

As if scalpers selling their tickets to 'Avengers: Endgame' on Ebay for over $2,000 wasn't already an indication, early figures for the film are huge.

Joe Price2661 days ago
avengers
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Isn't Quitting Acting: 'It's Not Something You Retire From'

As 'Avengers: Endgame' draws near, Chris Evans talks retirement rumors and more in a new cover story for 'THR.'

Trace William Cowen2669 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Avengers’ Team Considered Delaying Thanos’ Snap Until ‘Endgame’

Ultimately, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame' co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus opted for what they considered the most shocking option.

Trace William Cowen2677 days ago
Chris Pratt in Moscow
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Delivers on Every ‘Infinity War’ Promise and ‘So Much More’

Even with the release of the 'Avengers: Endgame' teaser on Sunday, the film has largely been shrouded in secrecy.

tara mahadevan2719 days ago
This is a photo of Kevin Feige.
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Title Was in Place Before Filming 'Infinity War'

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige admits that the 'Avengers: Endgame' title was planned somewhere around the development process.

Jose Martinez2747 days ago
Avengers Endgame discovery
Pop Culture

Fans Solved the 'Avengers: Endgame' Title Mystery Months Ago

Tony Stark first uttered the phrase "endgame" in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2779 days ago
where is Chris Evans beard?
Pop Culture

Everyone Is Sad After Watching the 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

With many of Earth’s mightiest heroes gone, fans are soaking in their feels after watching the trailer for the final installment of 'Avengers.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2779 days ago
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Avengers: Endgame
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame' Is Here

"Part of the journey is the end."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2779 days ago
A man dressed as Marvel Comics character Thanos.
Pop Culture

Two MCU Characters Look Into Thanos' Snap After Surviving 'Infinity War' in New Book

Two MCU characters that you may vaguely remember survived Thanos' snap, and a newly released book details how they will move forward.

Jose Martinez2787 days ago
Katherine Langford
Pop Culture

Katherine Langford of '13 Reasons Why' Cast in 'Avengers 4’

The star of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' will appear in the currently untitled 'Infinity War' follow-up.

Joe Price2819 days ago

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