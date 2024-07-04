Lil Wayne Reacts to Reports of a Hot Boys Reunion: 'They Ain't Told Me Nothing'

It seems Lil Wayne is out of the loop.
During a recent appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, the Young Money boss was asked about the long-awaited and much-anticipated Hot Boys comeback. Although the reunion has been teased over the past several months, Wayne insisted he was not involved with the project and was never told it was in the works.
“Shit, you just told me!” he said (18:44) on the topic.
Heyward informed Weezy that Juvenile confirmed a reunion album back in May, about eight months after fellow Hot Boys member B.G. was released from prison.
“Hot Boys is back together, man,” Juvenile said on Instagram Live. “What you talkin’ about put the Hot Boys back together? Show y’all ain’t keeping up with shit. Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on a Hot Boys album. Any other f—king questions? Keep on askin’ put the Hot Boys together. Have some f—kin’ patience.”
Wayne claimed he hadn’t heard those comments and wasn’t aware that a Hot Boys album was “cooking.”
“That’s what he [said]?” he asked about Juvenile’s remarks. “I ain’t been to the kitchen yet. I would not lie to you. I have not been in that kitchen yet. I have no problem with going to that kitchen… but I ain’t smell it, it ain’t come through the window yet. I ain’t smell the food…. They ain’t told me nothing yet.”
Weeks before Juvenile’s announcement, B.G. claimed that a Hot Boys reunion tour was on the horizon and Wayne would appear on his forthcoming album.
“We got this tour coming up. This reunion tour is definitely on the way,” he said on Instagram Live. “Weezy sent me the verse back for the album.”
Cash Money founder Birdman interjected, saying, “Every time he [Wayne] rap, he make me proud.”
“I told [Wayne] I wanted the ‘Mixtape Weezy,’” B.G. continued. “And he gave me ‘Mixtape Weezy.’”
Although he’s unaware of the purported reunion tour, Wayne has made it clear he’s open to the idea. He addressed the topic on YG’s 4Hunnid podcast earlier this year, saying his biggest concern was B.G.s legal issues.
“We’ve spoken about it a few times but, you know, they have situations. Like B.G. just coming home so he gotta figure out. Can he tour? Can he travel? And things like that,” he explained. “Juvie ready and Turk ready, but really we gotta see if Geezy can move around... Everybody got their own thing. Everybody got their own record label, their own situation. Nobody ain’t tied down to nothing. So when we asked everybody, they were like, ‘Yeah, we can jump on whenever.’ We just gotta get Geezy right.”
On Friday, July 5, Birdman will celebrate 33 years of Cash Money Records with a special reunion performance at the Essence Festival of Culture. The music mogul told NOLA.com the participating acts will include Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and Jacquees.
"It’s gonna be intriguing. It’s gonna be exciting," he told the outlet. "We put a great show together, I can tell you that much, production wise. We spent a nice penny on our production to make it nice. I think that was very important for us. And for all us to be getting back together, it’s gonna be a good feeling. It’s gonna be a great night."