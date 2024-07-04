Lil Wayne Reacts to Reports of a Hot Boys Reunion: 'They Ain't Told Me Nothing'

It seems Lil Wayne is out of the loop.

During a recent appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, the Young Money boss was asked about the long-awaited and much-anticipated Hot Boys comeback. Although the reunion has been teased over the past several months, Wayne insisted he was not involved with the project and was never told it was in the works.

“Shit, you just told me!” he said (18:44) on the topic.

Heyward informed Weezy that Juvenile confirmed a reunion album back in May, about eight months after fellow Hot Boys member B.G. was released from prison.

“Hot Boys is back together, man,” Juvenile said on Instagram Live. “What you talkin’ about put the Hot Boys back together? Show y’all ain’t keeping up with shit. Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on a Hot Boys album. Any other f—king questions? Keep on askin’ put the Hot Boys together. Have some f—kin’ patience.”