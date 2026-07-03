Concrete Boys

Concrete Boys is a rap collective founded by rapper Lil Yachty in 2020. The group's core members include Yachty, Draft Day, Dc2Trill, Camo!, Honest, and Rio Amor. Concrete Boys operates as both a label and a creative unit, releasing collaborative projects and touring together under the collective name. The label represents a deliberate second chapter for Lil Yachty, who used Concrete Boys to step back from his solo commercial profile and invest in a crew-driven sound. Draft Day, one of Yachty's childhood friends, was among the first signees, and the collective's output has been defined by a shared aesthetic that prioritizes individuality and group chemistry over individual star-making. The imprint has grown its profile through merch collections and Air Force 1 collabs with Nike.

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Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Sneakers

New Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces

Here's an early look at the Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid.

Victor Deng44 days ago
A patchwork jacket with mixed plaid patterns and a pair of green camouflage cargo pants.
Style

Concrete Boys Working Man Collection: How to Buy

Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys collective drops workwear-inspired pieces available now on Complex.

Complex Staff142 days ago
Lil Yachty and Camo! attend a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks.
Music

Lil Yachty Waterboards Camo! to Prove It’s Torture After He Said It Wasn’t

The Concrete Boys signee suggested that waterboarding wasn't a real form of torture.

Joe Price257 days ago
Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty
Music

Karrahbooo Alleges Lil Yachty Wants 20 Percent of All Future Earnings

She also claims Concrete Boys became hot because of her.

Trey Alston294 days ago
Karrahbooo performs on stage.
Music

Karrahbooo Seemingly Reacts to Battery Arrest: 'I'm Innocent'

The Concrete Boys alum seemingly addressed her arrest via X.

Jose Martinez408 days ago
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Concrete Boys x Nike Us Force 1
Sneakers

How to Buy Lil Yachty's Next Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1

The next Concrete Boys x Nike Us Force 1 arrives next week.

Victor Deng428 days ago
Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

Lil Yachty Previews White on White Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Concrete Boys get another exclusive sneaker.

Victor Deng607 days ago
Lil Yachty performs during Broccoli City Festival, Karrahbooo performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival.
Music

Lil Yachty Denies Karrahbooo’s Claim He Had a ‘Team of Writers’ for ‘Let’s Start Here’

Yachty previously claimed he wrote all of the former Concrete Boys members' music.

Joe Price632 days ago

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