B.G.’s Lawyers Issue Clarification Amid Claims of Hot Boys Rapper's Lyrics Requiring Court Approval

Lawyers for B.G. have shared a statement in response to conflicting reports over the status of their client’s probation terms, specifically when it comes to his lyrics.

As you may or may not have seen in recent days, reports surfaced claiming that the Hot Boys alum, who was released from prison last year after being behind bars for over a decade on gun possession and witness tampering charges, would be required to have any upcoming lyrical work approved by government officials.

In March, it was reported that the 43-year-old New Orleans artist, born Christopher Dorsey, could be facing a return to custody if his then-recent performance with Boosie Badazz was determined to mark a violation of his supervised release requirements. At the time, B.G. argued that he'd "been doing everything the right way" since his release yet was still being treated as though he weren't "free."

When reached for comment regarding the latest reports, B.G.’s attorney’s David Z. Chesnoff and Billy Gibbens confirmed that there is no requirement for lyrics to be court-approved.

"Mr. Dorsey is pleased that the Honorable Court found he did not violate the terms of his supervision and would not restrict his artistic work by ordering his lyrics to be controlled by the government," Chesnoff and Gibbens said in a joint statement shared with Alex Ocho for Complex. "He intends on resuming his career consistent with the court order."

Meanwhile, a Hot Boys reunion is in full swing, with Juvenile telling fans back in May that a new album was on the way.