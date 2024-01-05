B.G. Disses Lil Wayne in Finesse2Tymes Collaboration “Gangstafied”: ‘He’s a B*tch and It’s Showing’

B.G. has dashed hopes of a Hot Boys reunion tour by taking a shot at his former bandmate Lil Wayne on the new Finesse2Tymes collaboration "Gangstafied."

The founding Hot Boys member was released from prison after serving 11 years of a 12-year sentence for gun possession and witness tampering in September 2023. In one of his biggest collaborations following his release, he's indicated that things are good with Weezy. The newly released track, which also has an accompanying video, directly name-drops Lil Wayne

"My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/My n***a Weezy steady touring, but he's a bitch and it's showing," he raps in the second verse of the track. "I'm still a living legend, don't act like you didn't know it/But they had my hands tied, caught up on that chain gang/Just like on the streets, all through the pen you know my name rang."

In an interview after he was released from prison, B.G. indicated that he wasn't cool with Wayne because he Weezy once made a comment indicating he was against everyone who left Cash Money records.

"To make a long story short, he was like, fuck everybody who left Cash Money. I'm one of the ones who left Cash Money, so really you saying fuck me," B.G. said, per 24HourHipHop. "I left, Juvi left. When you say fuck me, I'm gonna say fuck you back. ... My problems ain't with you. You ain’t the one that got my money."

Cash Money founder Birdman shared a photo on Instagram around the time of B.G.'s release, showing them hugging after he greeted him at an airport. So while B.G. is on good terms with Birdman, it's clear he doesn't see eye to eye with Wayne.