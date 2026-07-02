What Is ‘Siren Head’? Inside the Viral Horror Phenomenon Becoming a Movie

Siren Head is finally making the jump from viral horror sensation to big screen hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siren Head is being developed as a feature film after Warner Bros. Pictures won a bidding war for the rights. While the deal itself drew attention because of its size and the creative team involved, the bigger question for some is what Siren Head actually is and why it has become one of the internet's biggest horror phenomena. Below we’ll bring you up to date on what you need to know.

What is Siren Head?

The planned movie is based on Trevor Henderson's viral horror creation, a towering, decaying skeletal creature with two sirens where its head should be. As explained by THR, the creature is known for stalking "rural, wooded areas" while broadcasting a variety of recorded sounds through its sirens.

Rather than simply adapting a popular internet meme, the filmmakers are approaching the project as a feature built around the mythology that has developed around the monster since its debut online. The screenplay is being written by Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield, with the current plan calling for Duffield to direct. Additional producers from Vertigo Entertainment, 12:01 Films, and Jurassic Party Productions are reported to be on board. THR also notes that the filmmakers developed a creative approach to the world of Siren Head that excited them to collaborate and helped convince studios to pursue the project.

Where did Siren Head come from?

Siren Head first appeared in 2018 when Canadian artist Trevor Henderson shared an illustration of the strange cryptid online. According to Deadline, Markiplier began talking about the viral sensation on his YouTube channel in 2020. From there, Gen Z audiences became obsessed with the creator and inspired everything from fan-made animations, fan-made video games, indie shorts, and countless lore. By some estimates cited by THR, the character has accumulated three billion TikTok views, one billion YouTube views, and millions of Roblox plays.

Why is Hollywood interested in Siren Head now?

As explained by Deadline, a number of Hollywood studios are looking to follow up on the success of A24’s Backrooms, which was adapted from 21-year-old Kane Parsons' series of YouTube Shorts and pulled $81.4 million during its opening weekend at the box office.

THR also points to Obsession, another horror film connected to creators who built audiences through YouTube. According to Box Office Mojo, the film opened with $17 million at the box office for its opening weekend.

When will the Siren Head movie come out?

Siren Head is still in early development and there have been no announcements about production, casting, nor a potential release date.