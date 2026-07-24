Body Horror

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Pop Culture

‘Clayface’ Trailer Sees DC Studios Take Plunge Into Body Horror

The official trailer for 'Clayface,' starring Tom Rhys Harries, has been released.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Spent 10 Hours 'Connected' to Husband Dave Franco for New Movie

The spouses had to go to the bathroom together while wearing a prosthetic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
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Life

Man Charged for Using Stolen Human Brain to Get High

A Pennsylvania man has been charged for using a stolen human brain nicknamed "Freddy" to get high.

Trace William Cowen3659 days ago
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Sports

This Guy's Disgusting Body Is the Best Reason Yet Not to Inject Fake Muscles

This Guy's Disgusting Body Is the Best Reason Yet Not to Inject Fake Muscles

Brett Pollakoff3969 days ago
Pop Culture

Portland Searches Vigorously for Chronic Defecator Who Just Won't Stop Leaving Fecal Gifts Near Office Building

A store owner in Portland has absolutely had it with this chronic pooper and has even set up a security camera near the poop site.

Trace William Cowen3987 days ago
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Pop Culture

There Might Be a New Male Eating Disorder

It's all about the protein.

Claire Landsbaum3999 days ago
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Sports

Brazilian Bodybuilder Nearly Has Arms Amputated After Turning Into Real-Life Hulk

Doctors said his arms turned to "rock" after all the injections.

Justin Block4102 days ago
Pop Culture

These Terrifying Ultra-Realistic Candles Look like Human Body Parts

Look disturbing—smell lovely.

Wil Jones4192 days ago

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